Both sides of the Caxton vs Mpact spat

A big boardroom battle is currently on the go between publishing and packaging group Caxton* and the packaging and recycling group Mpact.

Caxton owns 34% of Mpact and has signalled its intentions to take control of the company.

Last week, Caxton issued a statement in reaction to statements Mpact CEO Bruce Strong made during Mpact’s recent interim results presentation.

In response to a question, Strong suggested that Caxton’s recent decision to vote against MPact’s remuneration resolutions at its recent AGM … stems from apparent ulterior motives and that Caxton is only acting in its own interests.

In the statement, Caxton alleges that Mpact and a competitor, New Era, are colluding to resist a merger between the companies and that Mpact has not disclosed price-sensitive information to the market.

Mpact denies the claims.

* Caxton’s majority shareholders are also major shareholders in African Media Entertainment (AME), the owner of Moneyweb.

