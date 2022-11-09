5 easy ways to shred documents | TDW

Sponsored

Shredding documents containing sensitive or confidential information is crucial to the privacy of your business and clients.

Documents such as identity cards, credit card statements, tax-related documents and any private or personal information should be safely disposed of without causing the business, clients, or yourself any financial loss or emotional harm due to negligence, data breaches, or identity theft.

Knowing what documents to shred and the different ways of safely shredding those documents is essential when running a successful and secure business. Before we get into the various forms of shredding your documents, here are a few examples of documents that must be securely shredded and disposed of.

Documents that should always be shredded

Legal Documents

Credit history reports

Investment, property, and stock transactions

Documents containing names, physical and work addresses, phone numbers, or email addresses

Payroll information

Expired visas and passports

Identification cards

Expired credit cards

Bank statements

While one must safely destroy these documents, some records are better left in a locked safe or safety deposit box. Here are a few examples of documents that should not be shredded but kept secure.

Documents that must not be shredded

Vehicle registration papers

Home Deeds

Death Certificates

Birth Certificates

Marriage & divorce papers

Citizenship paperwork and work permits

Adoption papers

Now that you’re clued up on all things “to shred or not to shred”, The Document Warehouse has put together a list of five easy ways to shred your documents.

Five easy document shredding methods

Pierce and Tear Shredding involve a machine that uses multiple rotating razor blades to pierce and tear the paper apart. Pierce and tear shredding machines are perfect for quickly and efficiently disposing of large amounts of documents at one time. These shredders are also ideal for bulky materials such as thick binders and cardboard boxes, and they are also the most secure method of document shredding. Shredding scissors are also an easy manual way of shredding your documents. These multi-bladed scissors will have your documents shredded in no time as opposed to conventional scissors. It would be good to note that this easy method of document shredding is best left for home use and will not be suitable for disposing of large volumes of documents. The most common way to shred your documents is with the strip-cut shredding machine. These shredders are most commonly found in office environments and are an easy and convenient way to shred your documents. The cross-cut shredder is a quick and easy way to shred your documents and utilises horizontal blades that paper into hundreds of tiny pieces and is considered a safe and secure document destruction method. An easy and unorthodox method to shred documents at home is to use the paint mixing drill method. Soak your documents in a bucket of water for at least 15 minutes, use a paint mixing drill to shred your documents, drain the water and allow the shredded paper to dry before discarding it.

