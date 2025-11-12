Acer Africa strengthens channel with Tarsus-led reseller incentive campaign

The campaign underscores Acer’s continued commitment to empowering local partners.

Acer Africa has announced a new partnership initiative with leading technology distributor Tarsus to accelerate reseller growth and reward high-performing partners heading into the 2025 festive trading period.

Running from 31st October to 28th November 2025, the campaign offers qualifying resellers the opportunity to earn free Acer portable monitors or projectors with every bulk purchase of Acer notebooks through Tarsus. The initiative is part of Acer’s ongoing strategy to invest in the local channel ecosystem, supporting partners as they respond to surging demand for mobile productivity and hybrid work solutions.

“This incentive is about recognising the critical role our reseller partners play in connecting Acer technology with South African businesses and consumers,” says Lesego Bobbi Nyamane, Marketing Manager at Acer Africa. “By partnering closely with Tarsus, we’re not only driving year-end sales momentum — we’re helping resellers add value, improve margins, and strengthen their customer relationships in a competitive market.”

The campaign underscores Acer’s continued commitment to empowering local partners through collaboration, margin support, and access to high-performance devices that meet the needs of South Africa’s fast-evolving business, education, and home markets.

Incentive Overview

Campaign period: 31 October – 28 November 2025

31 October – 28 November 2025 Territory: South Africa only

South Africa only Eligibility: Tarsus partners (excluding Sub-D, Retail, and Etail)

Tarsus partners (excluding Sub-D, Retail, and Etail) Rewards: Purchase 10+ Acer notebooks featuring Intel® Core™ i3 or i5 processors → receive a free Acer PM161Q or PM161QT portable monitor Purchase 10+ Acer notebooks featuring Intel® Core™ i7 processors → receive a free Acer PV12a portable projector

Terms: Purchases must appear on one invoice (split or cumulative orders do not qualify) One free unit per qualifying invoice Offer valid while stocks last Prices exclude 15% VAT and are subject to ROE fluctuations



Resellers interested in participating can contact Tarsus directly for qualifying details and stock availability:



📧 Wilhelm Bernatz (Tarsus Product Manager) – [email protected]

Acer’s Channel Commitment

Acer continues to expand its South African footprint through close alignment with key distributors and partners, ensuring its technology and promotions reach the market efficiently and sustainably. This latest collaboration with Tarsus highlights the brand’s focus on building long-term channel resilience while offering tangible, margin-boosting opportunities for resellers.