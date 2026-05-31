Rand Water maintenance update: Here’s how Johannesburg’s systems are recovering

The maintenance work being done includes the installation and upgrading of motors, as well as the replacement of critical valves.

Rand Water’s planned maintenance affecting the Zuikerbosch and Palmiet systems is progressing according to schedule.

Phase one of the Eskom-related maintenance is set to be completed by 2 June, with Johannesburg Water stating its systems were experiencing various states of supply.

The maintenance work being done includes the installation and upgrading of motors at Zuikerbosch’s raw water engine room, as well as the replacement of critical valves at Palmiet.

Water tankers are dotted around the areas hardest hit, with Johannesburg Water stating self-help collection points are also available at their depots.

“The recovery of Johannesburg Water’s systems is gradual and dependent on the replenishment of reservoirs, towers and pipelines across the network,” the entity stated on Sunday.

Commando system and inner city

As of 11.30am on Sunday, the Brixton 1 reservoir had opened at 50%, while the Brixton 2 reservoir remained closed.

“The link valves supplying the Hursthill 1 and Hursthill 2 reservoirs remain open to support water movement within the system and maximise available supply,” Johannesburg Water confirmed.

In the CBD, supply was improving as pumping at the Hector Norris pump station, Yeoville supply zone, Alexander Park and Parktown 2 reservoir had resumed.

Pumping had also resumed at the Crown Gardens system.

“Residents within this supply zone should begin to experience gradual improvements in water supply as storage levels recover and the system continues to stabilise,” Johannesburg Water stated.

Midrand, Sandton, Randburg and Roodepoort

Supply was stable in Randburg and most parts of Roodepoort, however, the Quellerina and Constantia towers were empty due to low suction pressure.

In Sandton, the Illovo system’s levels were improving, with pumping underway.

“Operational teams continue to reconfigure the system to support recovery of the Illovo supply zone,” the entity confirmed.

The high-lying areas of Midrand were experiencing supply challenges, with low levels reported from the President Park, Rabie Ridge and Diepsloot reservoirs.

“The Erand reservoir has shown some improvement as inflows continue to recover; however, storage levels remain low and operational restrictions remain in place to allow capacity to build.

“The Grand Central and Randjesfontein systems continue to demonstrate resilience and remain in supply despite the ongoing maintenance and recovery process,” Johannesburg Water concluded.