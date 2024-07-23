Are leaders born, or made?

A notable example of a good leader admired for ethical behaviour is Nelson Mandela.

It is imperative for the current leadership to develop the future leaders of organisations from a young age. Picture: iStock

It is important to have a leader who can steer an organisation through complexities in an ethical manner.

Using the Steinhoff scandal which emerged in 2017, Dr Lynne Derman, head of people and talent at 21 Century, said Markus Jooste cast a shadow that did harm.

She sees Nelson Mandela as a notable example of a good leader because of his ethical behaviour.

“Mandela is widely revered for his ethical leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights. He is a light that still today inspires us to reach for greater heights.”

Modern Leadership

She said that the shared or distributed leadership approach which recognises leadership can emerge at all levels of an organisation. This approach emphasises the need for development of leadership skills at all levels.

Developing leadership that can navigate issues in an ethical manner needs to be developed from a young age in education, training, and the promotion of ethical and inclusive practices at all levels of society.

How are future leaders made?

She said what people are doing now will have an impact in the future. Another responsibility of current leaders is to develop the leaders of tomorrow, with the focus on the short and long-term goals.

“Organisations that need to recruit managers externally have not only failed their employees but also themselves.”

She is of the view that this approach leads to a lack of career development opportunities within the organisation, thus the most talented employees leave to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Another duty of current leaders is to actively invest on employees to build depth, loyalty, and commitment to the organisation. Most organisation view leadership development as a programme, which it is not, it is a strategic investment to the future of the organisation.

Emphasis should be placed on relationships rather than on technical skills. By creating leaders within the organisation, there is assurance that there will be growth, innovation, and resilience in an ever-changing world.

She said there is no single way to be an effective leader. There are different leadership styles that can be used, transformational, transactional, servant, and situational leadership, among others. This flexibility supports the idea that anyone can be a leader given the right circumstances.

Challenges require leaders to be agile and resilient

Derman said a leader is required to navigate change and uncertainty. Continuous adaptation to changing market conditions, technological advancements, and shifting customer expectations is needed. She uses the Covid pandemic as an example of the time when leaders were tested.

“A shining example of leadership willing to self-sacrifice for the greater good arose from The Ndlovu Youth Choir, a choir who composed, performed and filmed a musical rendition of the World Health Organisation’s coronavirus safety advice.”

When leaders are faced with challenges, it is required they remain agile and resilient to encourage innovation, manage new forms of working such as hybrid workplaces, as well as maintain employee engagement and ensure well-being.

Leaders must also be acutely aware of governance and ethics. Demonstrating ethical behaviour, transparency, and accountability builds trust, which is essential for addressing issues like corruption and human rights abuses. The organisation’s and in particular, the leaders’ values are paramount when placed under pressure.