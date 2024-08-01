Business in crisis? Tips to communicate with your employees

During a time of crisis, business leaders often focus more on steering the ship out of crisis, forgetting to effectively communicate with employees.

The executive needs to keep engaging with employees while they work out a way to get the business to a safe landing.

By engaging and communicating effectively, you eliminate the possibility of employees feeling anxious and speculating about the future of the company.

Merel van der Lei, CEO of Wyzetalk says clear communication during times of uncertainty will ensure the workforce stays united and well-informed.

Importance of clear communication

Van der Lei says by focusing on being open, understanding, and reliable when communicating with employees, employers can successfully handle challenging situations and emerge stronger and more resilient.

The first misstep employers often make is by remaining silent during a crisis. “Failing to communicate during turbulent times not only severs ties with employees but also undermines their trust in you,” says Van der Lei.

She says some leaders often make use of overly formal language with employees, which can cause division, especially if a certain level of employees does not resonate with the language.

Effectively communicating efforts the company is making to steer out of a crisis can show you are not neglecting employees’ concerns, which will instil trust.

“By transparently explaining the company’s position, such as why certain wage increase demands may not be workable, organisations can bridge the gap and foster understanding,” she says.

Effective communication methods

She views a digital communication channel as a tool that can serve as a significant facilitator. Face-to-face interactions work best with a smaller organisation/group, but a digital platform will be able to reach the entire company, irrespective of the time.

“Poor communication results in a difference of opinion, increased dissatisfaction and a longer resolve time for disputes,” she says. Having proper communication tools in place will help the organisation to navigate through crises effectively and safeguard its relationships with employees.

The biggest advantage of effective communication during a crisis is that employers can control the narrative. “By being consistent and transparent, companies can get back to work much faster.”

Clear communication leads to a trustworthy workplace

She says one of the ways employees can trust in the leadership of the company is by setting up regular meetings or sharing notes with employees with updates. By doing this, the organisation will be positioned as reliable and stable but will also counter the risk of fake news and misinformation doing the rounds among employees.

Consistent communication not only informs but also manages employees’ expectations. “For instance, after reaching an agreement, you could inform your employees about the outcome. This will go a long way to keep them informed and build transparency.”

She labels the tone of voice and choice of language are also important. Be sure these messages address any concerns employees may have. “Remember, it’s not a press release to external stakeholders; it’s a message to your workers to keep them updated.”