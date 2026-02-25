Budget 2026: Godongwana allocates billions to HIV/Aids programme after Trump’s withdrawal

PEPFAR is coming to an end in March.

The HIV/Aids programme in South Africa will receive financial support following funding withdrawal by the United States.

This was announced by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana during his budget speech on Wednesday in Cape Town.

He said the programme has been allocated R26 billion. This comes as the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Bridge Plan comes to an end in March.

R26 billion for HIV/Aids programme

The R26 billion is expected to be shared among provinces. “R26 billion is allocated to provinces to bolster our HIV/Aids programme, such as the prevention of mother-to-child transmission and the provision of anti-retrovirals (ARVs),” said Godongwana.

“As part of the targeted and responsible savings initiative, provinces will repurpose some of their funding to meet obligations towards PEPFAR. This follows the funding withdrawal by the United States.”

The funds, which are also expected to cover the provision of ARVs, come as the ARV tender is under scrutiny.

US withdrawal of HIV/Aids funding support

US President Donald Trump withdrew funding in January 2025, after taking office. South Africa has received more than R8 billion to fight HIV/ Aids through PEPFAR since its inception in 2003.

The withdrawal of US support put many into panic mode, calling on the South African government to find ways to close the gap left by the withdrawal.

Treasury’s Budget Review document revealed that over the medium term, R410 million will be reprioritised from the Department of Health to the South African Medical Research Council to offset research grant funding withdrawn by the United States.

“This allocation forms part of a co-funding arrangement with global donors to sustain key HIV/Aids research programmes,” reads the document.

More money to fight the disease

The document further showed that R24 million will be reprioritised over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) period towards the Office of Health Standards Compliance to enable it to fill critical posts and increase the number of health facility inspections conducted each year.

The Budget Review document noted a recommendation made by the select committee on appropriations on the 2025 adjustment appropriation bill when it comes to spending of PEPFAR funding.

The recommendation reads: “The Department of Health, together with National Treasury, should, within 120 days of the adoption of this Report by the House, develop and submit a multi-year financing strategy addressing health workforce pressures, HIV/TB programme requirements, infrastructure backlogs and system strengthening priorities.”

“The National Treasury notes the committee’s recommendation and will continue supporting the Department of Health in this regard,” reads the document. “The National Treasury further notes that Parliament has full authority to engage directly with the Department of Health and request relevant information.”

Reduce donor dependency

Another recommendation made by the Select Committee is that there should be measures to reducing donor dependency and safeguard continuity of HIV and Tuberculosis (TB) services, by this year’s budget speech.

Treasury said most of the disease’s service delivery inputs are already funded by SA. “It should be noted that the majority of core HIV/Aids service delivery inputs such as ARVs, laboratory tests, medical supplies and human resources are already domestically funded.”

The department said “in responding to funding pressures in the health sector, Treasury has noted that waste, fraud and inefficiencies need to be addressed in the sector.”

