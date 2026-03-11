Courts

Robert Mugabe’s son seeks plea deal after abandoning bail

By Molefe Seeletsa

11 March 2026

The case has been postponed to 17 March.

Robert Mugabe son Hyde Park shooting

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Mugabe Matonhdze at Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on 23 February 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the son of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, and his co-accused have withdrawn their bail applications.

Mugabe appeared alongside Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 11 March.

The matter had previously been postponed several times due to ongoing technical difficulties at the court, including power outages.

Robert Mugabe’s son abandons bail

During Wednesday’s proceedings, Advocate Laurance Hodes, who represents both accused together with attorney Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, informed the court that the defence would no longer pursue bail.

“My instructions are not to proceed with the bail applications,” he said.

Hodes told the court that Mugabe and Matonhodze plan to pursue plea negotiations with the state instead.

He requested that the case be transferred back to the regional court to facilitate discussions with the prosecution team.

The state prosecutor confirmed the proposed arrangement and asked the court for a postponement to allow the process to proceed.

The case will return to court on 17 March.

Charges linked to Hyde Park shooting

The accused’s arrest follows a shooting at the Mugabe residence in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, on 19 February.

A 23-year-old gardener was seriously injured in the incident.

Mugabe and Matonhodze have since been charged with attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, pointing a firearm and defeating the ends of justice.

In addition to the other charges, Mugabe is also facing a charge of being in South Africa illegally, in contravention of the Immigration Act.

The charges of pointing a firearm and violating the Immigration Act are understood to stem from two separate incidents – one dating back to 2023 and another reported in February 2026.

According to reports, the earlier case was opened at Bramley Police Station in 2023 but was later closed after authorities were unable to locate the suspect.

