Heated exchange as Shibiri tells Madlanga commission: ‘I’m not sorry’

Shibiri said taking a loan from Matlala simplified issues for him, as he needed to use the money in his account for other things.

Suspended organised crime head Major-General Richard Shibiri has told the Madlanga commission that only he can decide how he spends his money.

Shibiri returned to the commission on Thursday, where a heated exchange arose over the loan he took from murder-accused Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said there was no need for Shibiri to take a loan from Matlala to fix his son’s car. The commission chair argued that Shibiri had sufficient funds in his bank account.

He had a balance of R50 000 and an overdraft limit of R44 000.

“That basically means you had far more than you required to finance the repairs to your son’s car. That is, if you add what was in your own account in credit and also the overdraft facility you had with the bank,” said Madlanga.

“My understanding here is that the balance is inclusive of the overdraft,” responded Shibiri.

However, Madlanga highlighted that Shibiri had R94 000 available to him to fund the repairs of his son’s vehicle.

“I’m trying to understand because even now, when I check on my account, it will show something over R200 000, but it will show on the ATM the amount deducted from the whole amount, then the remainder is yours. The overdraft is money you are paying monthly, meaning you are owing that money,” said Shibiri.

ALSO READ: ‘I must be perceived as a good worker rather than belonging to Sibiya,’ says Shibiri

The commission heard that Shibiri and his son had at least R105 000 between them, while the repairs required only up to R55 000.

“You basically did not need Matlala’s money,” said Madlanga.

Shibiri: ‘I decide’

Shibiri lost his patience with the commission chair, arguing that taking a loan from Matlala simplified issues for him. He said he needed to use the money in his account for other things.

“I had planned to build a wall back home and also at my house, and we were renovating my dad’s tombstone in March.

“Hence, I needed extra money to deal with that, knowing that in December, I would have in excess of R130 000 to R150 000, which I could have used to easily pay back the money I loaned,” explained Shibiri.

“Maybe it can feel like it was harsh to say, but I decide how I spend my money. This is because I have seen that I have some commitments I planned myself, which can help me do that. In a short space of time, I would get my bonus, settle everything, and be square, so the decision was based solely on that.

“I saw it convenient for me to use the loan and repay it, and use the other money for what I had intended to, irrespective of someone saying it is convenient or not.”

‘I am not sorry’

Shibiri said he understood that the commission only took issue with the person from whom he took the loan, which he found unfair, as anyone could face allegations at any time.

“The worst thing I am taking home now is that I decided to take a loan from a seriously implicated person. So, that is the only thing I am taking home. I accept that point, even though I take this implication with a pinch of salt, because nobody was charged, or did any police bring charges against anyone; it was just allegations,” said Shibiri.

“But I take that home, and I am not sorry for my decision. I made a decision as a man who was thinking in that particular way at that time. I believe I have the right to think like that as long as it is right.”

ALSO READ: Witness F: ‘Matlala had access to most generals’ at Saps head office

However, Madlanga said not only did the commission take issue with the person he took a loan from, but also that Shibiri seemed to have forgotten his position in society.

“I have serious problems with that, General. You seem to forget something very important, General, which is that you are a police officer, and not just a police officer, but a very senior one, a general.

“You cannot seriously tell us that, for you, you would have chosen this easier option because you knew you would pay soon and also that these were just allegations in a situation where there had been no criminal charges. That cannot lie in the mouth of a very senior police officer, a general.”

‘Even ministers face allegations’

Shibiri did not back down and essentially said what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

Allegations are not convictions, he said, and the rules must apply equally to everyone, even ministers who continue to serve despite the allegations against them.

“I’m not condoning police officers to be involved with people who are allegedly to be involved … but we live in a society where we will have people having allegations and still be serving or doing something, whom we still have to interact with,” said Shibiri.

“I can even quote ministers who are serving, so I don’t know, does it only apply to me in the eye of the commission? It cannot be taken to be solely Shibiri, whereas it is the society we live in.

“People are every day having allegations, some cannot even be substantiated. If a person is not charged as an accused, it becomes more difficult to adjudicate who they associate with.

“As long as you’re not doing anything wrong or unlawful with that person, that is my stance, irrespective of how the commission feels.”

READ NEXT: Inside South Africa’s gangster police culture