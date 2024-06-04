Business and civil society ready to work with government after election

With political parties negotiating coalitions after the election, the business sector and civil society are ready to support new government.

Business and civil society are ready to work with the new government after the election, despite post-election uncertainty and the expectations of coalition governments. There is also a call for whoever is in government to put the people of the country and their interests first.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Outa, says that after the recent announcement of the 2024 national and provincial election results, South Africa enters a critical phase of coalition negotiations. “The next two weeks will undoubtedly be a period of uncertainty as various political parties engage in discussions to form coalition governments.”

This process is new to the electorate at a national government level, but one that we must accept as our new reality, which is a natural progression in a maturing democracy, he says. “However, the reaction and threats of boycotts and possible unrest by members of any political party to the results, which have been deemed as free and fair by the many observer entities, despite some unfortunate administrative issues which may have impacted on the turnout, is immature.”

Duvenage says Outa believes the various law enforcement agencies must come down hard on any unruly behaviour and be firm in taking action against all perpetrators involved, more specifically the instigators of unlawful conduct.

IEC must see what did not work in election and fix it

He adds that the IEC must take a hard look at the administrative issues that arose and begin in earnest to modernise and beef up their systems, in preparation for the local elections in some 30 months from now.

“Coalition governments are likely to be the norm for a long time to come in South Africa, bringing both challenges and opportunities. While the uncertainty can be unsettling, it is essential to recognise the positive aspects of this political evolution.

“Coalitions encourage greater transparency and accountability, as multiple parties must collaborate and compromise to govern effectively. This can lead to more balanced and representative decision-making, ensuring that diverse voices and interests are considered.”

Duvenage says South Africa has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of numerous challenges throughout its history. “Our nation’s ability to adapt and persevere is a testament to the strength and spirit of our people. As we navigate this new phase and political landscape, it is important to remember that other countries have successfully transitioned to coalition governments, resulting in enhanced transparency, accountability and economic success.”

Countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and others have long histories of coalition governments that fostered more inclusive and transparent governance. Duvenage says these examples show that coalition politics can lead to greater scrutiny of government actions and policies, reducing the risk of corruption and fostering a culture of accountability, something that South Africa needs more than ever.

Removal of some underperforming ministers will be positive outcome

“A positive outcome we are hoping for is the removal of a number of ministers whose ministries failed dismally to meet the expectations of the people, the most obvious of these being the ministers of transport, mineral resources and energy, higher education and police.”

Duvenage also extended his gratitude to the electorate. “We want to thank the 58% of registered voters who turned out to vote. Your participation is vital to our democracy. Voting is not just a right but a civic duty that ensures our voices are heard and that we hold our leaders accountable.”

However, he expressed Outa’s disappointment at the decline in voter turnout, and one wonders what these figures might have been had potential voters not been discouraged and abandoned their efforts due to the long queues and problems experienced at many of the polling stations.

“Outa calls on all political parties to embrace the changing dynamics of our political landscape and to be committed to advocating for good governance. This is a stance that we will drive and will continue to hold those who abuse their positions of power to account, regardless of the political landscape. Our mission remains steadfast: to ensure that public funds are used responsibly, and that corruption is rooted out.”

He says during this period of transition, Outa urges all South Africans to stay engaged and informed. “Active participation in our democracy is crucial. We believe that this collaborative effort will pave the way for a more transparent, accountable and equitable future for our nation.”

SACCI also congratulates South Africans who voted in election

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) also congratulates South Africans who waited in the long queues to make their voices heard and did so in an orderly and peaceful manner.

“Our democracy is indeed a vibrant one with free political contestation and multi-party contestation. The outcome of the vote reflects the will of the people.”

SACCI also noted that despite challenges, the IEC continues to execute its mandate with credibility.

“Given the lack of an outright majority party to lead South Africa, we call on all the political parties to prioritise the interests of the people of the country first in putting together a coalition that will take us forward.

“Foremost should be the alleviation of high levels of unemployment, building a meritocracy and sustainable and inclusive economic growth and ridding the state and the private sector of corruption.”

Political stability and policy certainty are the fundamental hallmarks that will drive business and investor sentiment, SACCI said.

“Political parties have an opportunity to unite South Africa for the better development of the republic and the continent. There are a number of successful developed countries that are run by coalition governments from whom we can learn in managing the instability problems, inherent in coalitions.”