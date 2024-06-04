Cosatu backs IEC, rejects ‘nonsensical’ attacks on election legitimacy

Cosatu said threats to incite violence after the elections should be dealt with by the police and SANDF.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), the trade union affiliated to the ANC, has backed the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and rejected “nonsensical attacks” on the legitimacy of the election.

In a statement on Sunday, the union condemned “desperate” attempts by politicians to tarnish the IEC’s reputation and vowed to defend the country’s democracy against any threats.

This comes after many politicians, including EFF leader Julius Malema and former president Jacob Zuma accused the IEC of tampering with the election process and results.

“We reject with contempt the nonsensical attacks on the IEC and the legitimacy of the elections by some desperate politicians,” said Matthew Parks, Cosatu’s acting national spokesperson & parliamentary coordinator.

Cosatu backs IEC

Parks praised the IEC’s running of the election, calling it “free and fair”.

“It is clear to all sober persons that the elections were free and fair. Cosatu joins millions of ordinary South Africans in defence of our hard-won constitutional democracy. We will not allow anyone to threaten it.”

The union further called on the police, South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and State Security Agency to unleash the “full of force of the law” on any threats to incite violence over discontent about the election results.

“No space must be given to any political vandals who seek to plunge the nation into violence or anarchy. We will not allow a repeat of the July 2021 criminal violence. Law enforcement must be vigilant and ruthless,” the union added.

Parks said those unhappy with how some voting stations conducted themselves should express their grievances through proper and legal channels.

He also added that the IEC should investigate what happened at voting stations that experienced challenges such as long queues and offline scanners, while also considering extending voting times in future elections and organising more people to vote on the special voting days.

Declining voter turnout concerns

Cosatu expressed concerns over the declining levels of voter turnout. It said businesses making their employees work on election day is unacceptable and contributed to the issue.

“Cosatu will be tabling a petition to the incoming administration and parliament to declare future election days as non-trading public holidays where only essential workplaces may open to ensure all workers are afforded their constitutional right to vote.

“We cannot condone the continued violation of thousands of workers’ right to vote by delinquent employers,” said the union.

Cosatu still supports ANC

Cosatu also accepted the election results as a “true reflection of the people’s will” and acknowledged the ANC’s historical leadership role in society.

“While we campaigned for an outright majority for the ANC and hoped to avoid the instability that often accompanies coalition governments, we accept the results as the true reflection of the will of the people.

“The fact that the ANC has once again emerged as the largest political party across the nation, and has been given a clear mandate to form government, is a testimony to its historical and leadership role in society. It is confirmation that ordinary South Africans have entrusted it to continue upon its transformation mandate and to deliver a better for all, in particular for working-class communities.”

