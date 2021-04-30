Standard Bank clients fuming as bank tries to fix glitchy app on payday

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Standard Bank customers are frustrated and angry as the bank’s online banking services and app went down on Friday.

As it is the end of the month, payday for many, customers let their anger be known on social media how disappointed they are with the bank’s internet banking services.

Customers who wanted to use the app could not, with an error message that reads: “The app is offline. We are currently experiencing technical difficulties. Kindly use the internet banking services as an alternative.”

Thousands of people commented on the Down Detector website, which informs users of services that are offline.

Steve Bush said: “Standard Bank is down yet again, mobile and internet, internet as you cannot receive the OTP on the mobile. This is becoming more and more common with this Bank, definitely the worst level of service I have seen in 20yrs….and getting worse. No feedback at any stage from the bank which is also now common, really piss poor internet services.”

@StandardBank app is never working and now I can’t even get OTP for internet banking. pic.twitter.com/qXqDDVEKlc — TheLovedOne (@Oagile_Atha) April 30, 2021

Standard Bank said it is aware of the issues, including people unable to receive one-time passwords to login to internet banking services.

Angered customers flooded the Down Detector website, with many pointing out this is not the first time the banking services are down.

The bank tweeted: “We are working urgently to resolve the technical issues you may be experiencing while trying to transact on our Mobile App, Internet Banking, and ATMs. Please use Cellphone banking in the interim. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will continue to keep you updated.”