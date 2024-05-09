Scottish giants join race for Pirates youngster’s signature

Scottish Premier League outfit Glasgow Rangers have become the latest club to be linked with Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng.



The 19-year-old has also been linked with Red Bull Salzburg, Al-Ahly and Premier League side Wolves, who invited him over for a trial last year.

But now the latest news from Scotland, is that Rangers are tracking Mofokeng with the hope of signing him ahead of the new Scottish Premier League season.

Mofokeng has also spent some time training with Reading FC and the League One side is also believed to be keen to sign him.

After making only two appearances in his debut season for Pirates in the 2022/23 season, Mofokeng has become the key figure in Jose Riveiro’s squad.

The youngster, who joined the Pirates development academy from Transnet School of Excellence, has made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Buccaneers this season, scoring four goals and making six assists.



Speaking about Mofokeng recently, Kaizer Chiefs legend Stanton Fredericks said the youngster has got attributes like him, Jabu Mahlangu, Teko Modise, and Siphiwe Tshabalala.



“Young Relebohile Mofokeng, we speak of myself, we speak of Jabu Mahlangu and Teko Modise and Shabba.

“When you get the ball, the crowd has an expectation, the crowd goes wild. We haven’t had that in SA football, now when the boy gets the ball there’s an expectation,” said Fredericks as quoted by FARPost.