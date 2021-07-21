Business News
Citizen reporter
1 minute read
21 Jul 2021
4:10 pm

Reserve Bank issues warning on dye-stained banknotes

Citizen reporter

The stained banknotes are considered the proceeds of crime.

ATMS that were opened up at the Pan Africa Mall in Alexandra, 14 July 2021 after mass looting happened in the area. Picture: Neil McCartney

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) on Wednesday advised the public to be aware and cautious of accepting banknotes that have been stained with traces of blue or green ink.

This comes in the wake of the looting and vandalism of shopping malls and other stores, including ATMs, last week in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that government has since characterised as part of a “failed insurrection”.

According to the SARB, the stained banknotes are considered the proceeds of crime and have no value and cannot be exchanged.

ALSO READ: Sasria already gearing up to pay out protest-related claims

Members of the public were strongly encouraged not to accept the banknotes, and to report such incidents to the nearest police station.

“For further information, please engage the SARB currency management team by email at currency@resbank.co.za; by telephone at 012-313-3270; or online at www.resbank.co.za,” the central bank said in a statement.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe.

