PowerBall winner to use jackpot winnings to travel to US to meet grandchild for first time

Another person won R13 million from the PowerBall jackpot but hasn't claimed their winnings yet.

One of three lucky PowerBall Plus winners in South Africa will use his winnings to finally be able to travel to the United States (US) to meet his granddaughter for the first time.

He is one of three recent PowerBall winners in South Africa.

PowerBall Plus winner to travel to US

The man has not been able to meet his family’s newest member because his daughter lives in the US.

“Our daughter stays oversees, so we have not seen her in five years due to lack of finances. What’s worse, she has a daughter that we have never met. We will use a portion of this money to travel to the United States to see our daughter for the first time in years, and meet our grandchild for the first time,” the winners said.

He is one of two people who won R2,901,985 from the PowerBall Plus draw.

The man added that he and his wife are searching for a souvenir to give their grandchild.

“Something meaningful, that represents Africa, so that she always remembers that she has people who love her on the other side of the world.”

According to Ithuba, the man spent R45 on his ticket at an Engen petrol station in Bedfordview, Gauteng, and chose his own numbers.

Two unclaimed PowerBall jackpots

The other two winners have not yet claimed their winnings at the time of the announcement on 19 April 2024.

One of the players won a whopping R13,309,154.20 from the PowerBall jackpot. The other PowerBall Plus winner also secured R2,901,985.

The two unclaimed PowerBall jackpots came from R15 and R60 tickets bought from Limpopo and Cape Town respectively.

Charmaine Mabuza, Ithuba’s chief executive officer (CEO), congratulated the winners. She also highlighted the diversity of the winning lottery tickets.

“The sheer diversity of retailers from which these winning tickets were purchased underscores the accessibility of the National Lottery. Whether it’s a local supermarket, a post office, or a service station, every corner of the nation holds the potential for life-altering moments through the National Lottery games,” said Mabuza.

