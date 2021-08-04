Nica Richards
Medupi: ‘Paper milestone’ doesn’t address cost, tech, environmental failures

Nica Richards

Not only is the plant's progress doing nothing to alleviate load shedding, it continues to run SA deeper into unsustainable energy generation.

The Medupi coal-fired power plant. For NGOs groundWork and JustShare, Medupi’s ‘progress’ is no cause for celebration. File image: Bosveld Review
When Eskom proclaimed in an enthusiastic statement on Monday that the Medupi coal-fired power plant project had finally reached commercial operation status, it failed to mention why it still failed to comply with minimum emission standards (MES) when it came to toxic air pollutants.  For NGOs groundWork and JustShare, Medupi’s ‘progress’ is no cause for celebration.  The power utility has a pending MES commitment dating back to 2010, when 192 civil society organisations across the globe called on the World Bank not to grant Medupi the loan it needed.  Poverty, sickness and load shedding remain groundWork director Bobby Peek said...

