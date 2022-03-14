Prominent businessman to teach youth business skills

Brian Sokutu

Prominent South African business leader Abi Mazibuko has joined the illustrious list of high-profile speakers who will form part of the Generational Wealth Education (GWE) school tour 2022 – to inspire youth.

The GWE is offered for free by experts – imparting insights on business to small, medium and micro enterprise start-ups, students and people from previously disadvantaged backgrounds.

Since its launch, the programme has assisted several hundred people countrywide – in a drive aimed at bridging the gap between formal business education and empowering the less fortunate with vital business skills – especially people with potential to run profitable enterprises, but lacking funds to enrol at business schools.

The GWE is an online platform to teach financial skills, business acumen, brand and marketing skills – a one-stop shop, which this year will reach a target of 150 schools in all nine provinces from next month.

Mazibuko is a best-selling author, who owns several businesses – founder of AJ Technologies & Telecommunications.

His book, The Art of Selling is available in countries all around Africa as well as in the United States. He is very passionate about the empowerment of young people “to become the best version of themselves”.

“The greatest satisfaction of success has come from watching young. up and coming youth, applying the practical knowledge from my courses and becoming successful entrepreneurs,” said Mazibuko.

He added: “I have been involved with motivational speaking for 11 years to date, having held seminars in the Southern and Eastern parts of Africa.

“What I love most is watching success stories happen right in front of me. When you positively change the mindset of young people, their entire life changes.”

The GWE tour team of prominent speakers and celebrities, will be touring South Africa, with a special trip next month to address to some schools in the United Arab Emirates.

“It is an absolute honour to have Abi Mazibuko join our team of motivational speakers and change-makers.

“He is incredible and someone that will add enormous value to the tour. I look at him as the next Grant Cardone. “The kids are going to love learning from him,” said GWE CEO Zareef Minty.

For more information on the tour, follow @generational_wealth_education and @abimazibuko on IG