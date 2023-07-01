By Ina Opperman
1 Jul 2023
Business rescue not an option for Post Office

Liquidators believe a formal compromise with creditors would be more suitable than business rescue.

The joint provisional liquidators of the Post Office believe that business rescue is not an option as the embattled state-owned entity has been insolvent for some time, with a recently reported debt of R9.4 billion. Anton Shaban and Gerry Musi, the joint provisional liquidators, say the Post Office and government also ignored a ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal to pay the retirement fund deductions from employees' salaries to the Post Office Retirement Fund, as well as a judgment handed down by the Pretoria High Court to pay the medical aid deductions from employees' salaries to Medipos Medical Aid....

