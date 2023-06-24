Telkom makes that call: Post Office ditched as payment channel

By Cornelia Le Roux

Telkom announced this week that the South African Post Office (Sapo) will no longer feature on its list of account payment options for its customers.

In a statement, the partially state-owned telecommunications company said the decision was made “to streamline the payment process for Telkom’s customers”.

Telkom drops Post Office for account payment options

Telkom urged its customers to make use of its multiple payment collection options in the future, adding that it understands this change may be unexpected and inconvenient for some customers who utilise the Post Office as a payment channel.

“We encourage our customers to explore alternative payment channels, such as direct EFT payments through their banks. They can also contact our customer service call centre at 10210 and sign up for a debit order, a hassle-free method to ensure seamless settlement of monthly accounts,” Telkom managing executive for consumer operations Albertus Venter said.

SA Post Office: Business rescue and staff cuts

The Post Office is in dire financial straits and was placed in provisional liquidation earlier this year.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCTC) filed an application at the beginning of June with the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to place the embattled state-owned entity in business rescue in a bid to save it from liquidation.

The department’s draft business rescue plan, which Cabinet has approved, includes steep staff cuts of 7 000 of the Post Office’s approximately 11 000 staff complement in a last-ditch attempt to save R1.5 billion a year in employee costs.

According to News24, Sapo has been making losses of more than R2 billion a year for the past three years. Of its 1 108 branches, only 193 make a profit.

Among the bills the Post Office has not paid are fees for the staff medical aid scheme, Medipos, and pension fund contributions.

