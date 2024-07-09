Can AI worsen SA’s high unemployment rate?

There is resistance to change and insecurity surrounding jobs being lost due to the efficiencies machine learning and AI bring to the market.

A report published by market research specialist On Africa shows most of the working class does know about Artificial Intelligence (AI). However, half of them have made use of it.

The report is based on a survey taken by more than 3,000 South Africans working across various industries. 59% said they knew about ChatGPT, but only 38% had previously used it.

Fears and concerns about replacing jobs

Muhammad Ali, managing director of South African International Organization for International Organization for Standardization Specialist World Wide Industrial & Systems Engineers (WWISE) says some people do not make use of AI because it is not part of their day-to-day operations—however, the biggest concern about AI its potential to replace people in their current roles.

“Concerns about AI adoption is based on the country’s high unemployment rate and fears that it would hurt, not help.”

53% of the working class said they do not know enough about AI, while 20% said they had never needed to use it, 14% did not know what AI does at all and 11% were apprehensive about it. There is resistance to change and insecurity surrounding jobs being lost due to the efficiencies machine learning and AI bring to the market.

ALSO READ: AI ‘here to make us better humans, not replace us’ – experts

AI is a job enhancer, not a job replacement

He says the concerns people have are valid, but he suggests that people view these technologies as job enhancers, not job replacements. Tasks that are repetitive can be performed by these technologies, while employees are freed up from endless data capturing to focus more on strategy and analysis.

Ali says making use of technologies this way will save costs. Human resources can be allocated to parts of the business where their skills could be put to better use, but a machine’s ability to collect quality and accurate data can lead to better and more informed decision-making.

ALSO READ: AI and the future of work – the opportunity for Africa

Positive returns for companies

Making use of AI and machine learning in operations essentially compels employees to upskill themselves, which brings advantages to companies. More effective workers make for better businesses which in turn leads to higher profit margins.

He quotes the On Africa report that shows ways in which other people make use of these technologies. “53% of respondents employ the chatbot to improve their writing, 43% use it to enhance research and analysis, 42% to create content and 40% to resolve general problems.”

While 64% agree that it has increased speed, efficiency, and productivity at work.

Ali says it is now a case of when, not if, businesses introduce these technologies into operations. Just as AI is now part of the search function on Meta products, so it will be with other business products, as has already been seen with Microsoft Copilot.

“The sooner we accept this, the better, and it is up to organisations to educate staff on effective implementation.”

ALSO READ: Think piece: The benefit of ChatGPT beats the risk

PLEASE NOTE: We have relaunched a new app for a better experience. Please update your old app on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.