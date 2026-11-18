Tshwane's tariff blunder could reward rather than penalise heavy water users.

Cape Town and Tshwane are tightening water restrictions as concerns grow about water security amid exceptionally high consumption and forecasts of a potentially severe El Niño weather phenomenon.

Cape Town residents will face new Level 1 water-use restrictions from 1 December, with the city setting a guideline of no more than 85 litres per person per day. Tshwane has already implemented Level 2 restrictions, including substantially higher tariffs intended to discourage excessive consumption.

Exceptionally high temperatures could place further pressure on water supply systems as consumers increase their water use.

However, Tshwane’s efforts have been complicated by what appears to be a costly error in its approved water tariff structure, which could result in some of the biggest water users paying substantially less rather than more.

It seems the metro tried to hide the mistake – probably a typo – in its official communication.

Cape Town limits water use

Cape Town’s new restrictions place limits on municipal drinking water use for gardening, public spaces and car washing. Commercial car washes will be required to recycle at least 50% of the water they use.

Residents may water their gardens for a maximum of one hour on Tuesdays and Saturdays, between 6pm and 9am.

The restriction applies to sprinklers, hosepipes fitted with trigger nozzles, drip irrigation, buckets and watering cans.

Sprinkler irrigation at sports fields and public parks is limited to one hour on Tuesdays and Fridays, also before 9am or after 6pm.

Hosing down paved areas and other hard surfaces is prohibited.

Swimming pools may still be filled and topped up, but must be covered when not in use to reduce evaporation. Residents are encouraged to use rainwater wherever possible.

Private and informal car washes may use buckets or high-pressure, low-volume equipment. Commercial operators may continue operating, provided they implement water conservation practices and recycle at least half of the water they use.

The restrictions supplement the city’s permanent water bylaw regulations. Borehole and well-point water may also only be used for gardening before 9am or after 6pm.

Residents are encouraged to reduce household consumption through shorter showers, repairing leaks and running washing machines and dishwashers only when full.

The city says a 10% reduction in water consumption can be achieved through simple daily habits.

Tshwane under pressure from Rand Water

Tshwane’s restrictions come against the backdrop of mounting pressure on Rand Water, which supplies the metro and other Gauteng municipalities with water abstracted from the Integrated Vaal River System.

Since September, Tshwane has recorded week-on-week high consumption at its Rand Water supply meters. Its consumption has exceeded its permanent licence target by 34% and its temporary target by 19%.

The metro has been asked to reduce consumption by 200 megalitres (200 million litres) per day.

Tshwane announced Level 2 water restrictions with effect from 16 November, introducing substantially higher tariffs, while ordinary households are limited to 20 kilolitres per month.

The metro also announced that the Tshwane Metro Police Department, together with the Integrated Bylaw Enforcement Committee, would conduct random inspections in areas with high water consumption across all regions.

Fines starting at R5 000 would be issued for contraventions, and offenders could also face criminal prosecution.

A costly tariff mistake?

Tshwane’s announcement, first made on Sunday evening, 15 November, was followed by a confusing series of changes to the municipality’s communications.

The following morning the announcement was withdrawn from the municipality’s communication platforms without explanation and replaced by the same statement with the word “Postponed” printed across it in large red letters.

Source: City of Tshwane media WhatsApp group

Later that evening, it issued an updated statement showing the increased tariffs in red. However, the tariff breakdown differed from the original version.

The tariff for each consumption block was indicated, except for those using more than 60 kilolitres per month. For this category, the municipality simply stated: “Applicable approved tariff.”

Source: City of Tshwane media statement, 16 November 2026

Shortly before lunchtime the following day (Tuesday), another updated statement was issued, confirming that Level 2 restrictions were in force from 16 November and acknowledging that the media alert announcing the postponement may have caused confusion.

Still no explanation

The City of Tshwane declined to comment, but a businessman alerted Moneyweb to an apparent mistake that might have led to the confusion.

He always checks the tariffs applicable to his business as published in the provincial gazette, and noticed that the Level 2 tariff for consumers using more than 60 kilolitres per month, R16.63 per kilolitre, seems incorrect.

Compared to the normal tariff of R64.26 per kilolitre, this would seem to encourage – rather than discourage – water wastage.

Source: Provincial Gazette No 186, 17 June 2026

The businessman’s theory is that the intended tariff was R166.30 per kilolitre, rather than R16.63, and that a clerical error resulted in the incorrect figure being approved.

Moneyweb understands that the error was carried through the metro’s budget process, which includes extensive public participation, and was approved by the full council.

Both the provincial and national treasuries also approved the tariff structure.

The reference to “Applicable approved tariff” in the municipality’s two subsequent media statements suggests that officials eventually became aware of the problem and attempted to avoid publishing the disputed figure.

Officials must now consider how the error can be corrected to prevent a situation where, instead of saving water, some consumers may increase their consumption to take advantage of what amounts to a discount for very large water users.

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.