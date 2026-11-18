Watering lawns, parks and public spaces will be prohibited at all hours.

Johannesburg Water announced on Wednesday that Level 2 water restrictions will apply across the City of Johannesburg from Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Residents, businesses and institutions will no longer be allowed to irrigate gardens or hose down hard surfaces with municipal drinking water.

The utility said its board approved the move and the city agreed to it under the water services by-laws.

Spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said the aim was clear and explained why the restrictions were being put in place.

“The restrictions are intended to reduce water demand, support the recovery of reservoir levels and improve the reliability of water supply across the City of Johannesburg,” Shabalala said.

What is banned under Level 2 restrictions

According to the notice, watering lawns, parks and public spaces will be prohibited at all hours.

Hosing down driveways, paved areas and sidewalks will also be banned, along with dampening building sand.

“The irrigation prohibition applies throughout the day and replaces the limited watering hours applicable under Level 1 restrictions,” Shabalala explained.

City departments will also have to stop watering parks and gardens with drinking water.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency and its contractors must switch to treated effluent for road construction, while Johannesburg Water will do the same for jetting.

“Treated effluent for the specified road construction and jetting activities is to be sourced from the city’s six wastewater treatment works, subject to appropriate operational and safety requirements,” she stated.

Why the city is restricting water use

The Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs wrote to municipalities on 2 November, urging them to enforce Level 2 restrictions.

“Johannesburg’s water supply system remains under pressure as high water demand places strain on the available treated bulk water supply from Rand Water,” Shabalala said.

The strain made it harder for reservoirs and towers to recover after supply interruptions, according to the notice.

“Johannesburg Water’s assessment identifies the need to reduce demand by 200 million litres per day to support a more stable and sustainable water supply,” she added.

Higher water tariffs start on 1 December

The Level 2 tariffs will start later than the restrictions, on 1 December 2026.

“The commencement of the restriction tariffs is distinct from the commencement of the water use restrictions and associated technical interventions,” Shabalala noted.

For conventionally metered homes, the first 6 kilolitres will cost R7,80 each.

The price will jump to R37,48 per kilolitre for usage above six and up to 10 kilolitres.

It will keep climbing to R165, 41 for every kilolitre above 50.

“Consumers should consult the city’s approved tariff schedule for the charges and provisions applicable to their property, meter type and customer category,” she cautioned.

Supply cuts and enforcement

Johannesburg Water will cut supply volumes by 20% in deemed-consumption and prepaid-meter areas.

It may do the same in other high-consumption areas if the restrictions do not reduce demand enough.

Households will keep access to basic water, communities will get advance notice, and alternative supply will be provided if interruptions last more than 24 hours.

“Area-specific arrangements will be communicated through the city’s and Johannesburg Water’s official platforms,” Shabalala said.

Contraventions could lead to action under the by-laws, and the restrictions will stay in place until a further public notice withdraws them.

“The city will intensify monitoring and enforcement of the applicable restrictions through Johannesburg Water and relevant city departments,” she warned.

How residents can save water

Residents were urged to fix leaks, take shorter showers, use buckets to wash cars and avoid topping up pools with drinking water.

They were also asked to report bursts through official channels.

“These conservation measures complement the compulsory restrictions and do not replace the prohibitions outlined in Section 2,” Shabalala said.

“Every litre saved helps reservoirs recover and supports more reliable access to water for all communities,” she emphasised.