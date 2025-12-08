Celebrating 30 years of McDonald’s South Africa: Arno Bakkes

From shift leader to mentor.

Arno Bakkes’ journey with McDonald’s began almost by chance.

Nearly three decades later, his name is closely linked with the brand in Bloemfontein and Kimberley. What started as a part-time job has turned into a career built on resilience, community and a love for people.

In the mid-1990s, while completing his masters degree in human resources, Bakkes joined his brother as a shift leader at a McDonald’s restaurant. He quickly advanced to restaurant leader and later received a one-year rental agreement to test his readiness as a franchisee.

“It was a steep learning curve,” he recalls. “Working in the restaurants gave me a deep respect for what shift leaders and crew face every day.”

His first store in Fleurdal struggled and closed within months, a humbling lesson in perseverance. Bakkes then took over the Zastron Street restaurant, which for several years was the only McDonald’s in Bloemfontein, before gradually expanding.

Loch Logan opened around 2008, followed by a restaurant in Kimberley. “I’m grateful for the slow growth,” he says. “It taught me patience, responsibility and how to build strong teams.”

Bakkes believes McDonald’s success comes from its systems and people. “I probably made every mistake you can make as a shift or restaurant leader,” he laughs.

“I tried to reinvent the wheel, only to learn the system works for a reason. You can question it, but you also need to accept the wisdom behind it.”

That belief still guides his leadership today. “I tell my managers: I might not agree with your approach, but try it. If you learn from it and reach the right answer faster, that’s growth.”

Many of his senior team members started as part-time crew and have been with him for over 15 years. Watching them buy homes, start families and provide for their children remains his greatest reward.

“Seeing a manager move onto medical aid or send their kids to good schools — that’s success.”

For Bakkes, business and community go hand in hand. He supports local sports across Bloemfontein, believing family sports create happiness and positivity.

His restaurants partner with schools on garden projects and with NGOs that support hospitals and cancer patients. “I still believe in a balanced, active lifestyle,” he says. “Sports and positive community spaces create that balance.”

His McCafé operations are another point of pride. “If you’re going to do coffee, do it properly,” he insists. Zastron Street alone has 12 trained baristas, with quality checks twice a month.

“McCafé is a different business – customers know their coffee. We committed to getting it right from day one.”

Bakkes describes entrepreneurship as “madness in the best way.” He laughs, “You suddenly need 600 skills at once, from HR to finance, but it’s a wild and rewarding ride.”

His message to young people is simple: “Life’s too short not to have fun. Work will always be work, but you can still laugh, learn and grow.”

As McDonald’s South Africa celebrates its 30th anniversary, Bakkes hopes the company continues to evolve. From wearing the short-sleeve shirt and fries-patterned tie to running a multi-store operation known for its coffee and teams, he’s proof that growth comes from never standing still.

“Keep running, keep learning and remember to have fun,” he says. “That’s the McDonald’s way – and it’s the only way I know.”