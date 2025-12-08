Celebrating 30 years of McDonald’s South Africa: Peter Moyanga

From real estate to resilience.

In 1994, as South Africa stepped boldly into democracy, Peter Moyangatook a leap of his own, one that would help shape the story of McDonald’s in the country.

His journey from corporate corridors to a respected franchisee is a story of resilience, vision and heart.

“My journey with McDonald’s began when a representative from McDonald’s Turkey approached me,” Peter recalls. “I had no idea that conversation would spark a decades-long relationship with a brand that has become both my passion and my purpose.”

Initially recruited as South Africa’s real estate representative, Peter was tasked with identifying the very first McDonald’s locations. By April 1, 1995, a date etched in his memory, he was en route to Australia for training.

“I’ll never forget stepping into a McDonald’s and being immersed in its world of QSC&V: quality, service, cleanliness and value. It felt like theatre and I was hooked.”

For nearly a decade, he served in corporate leadership – managing real estate, operations and field services, eventually being named corporate MD designate. But the pull of ownership proved stronger.

“Even in corporate, I treated every role as if I owned the business. Eventually, I realised it was time to truly bet on myself.”

In 2003, Peter transitioned from corporate to franchisee, acquiring a struggling restaurant in Springs that many had written off. It had been marked for closure after the 9/11 downturn, but he saw potential that others had missed.

“With the right people, the right plan, and the right energy we turned it around and made it one of the best-performing restaurants in the country.” Years later, he repeated this success – reviving another market and expanding with two more restaurants.

Today, Peter is the proud owner of MoyangaFamily Foods, a business built not just on burgers and fries, but on people, values and purpose. His management team boasts an average tenure of more than 12 years.

“My success is their success. That’s why we’re called MoyangaFamily Foods: it’s about trust, shared values and family.”

Beyond the stores, Peter’s impact reaches communities. His partnership with the Desperados Biker’s Club in Kuruman has created a cherished annual event uplifting locals, while his restaurants support Ronald McDonald House Charities, offering families comfort during times of crisis.

“Giving back is about ubuntu – it’s knowing that we rise by lifting others.”

Three decades in, Peter remains most proud of the people he has empowered. “McDonald’s has been a vehicle for transformation. I’ve watched crew members grow into leaders. That’s the true reward.”

As McDonald’s South Africa celebrates 30 years, Peter’s focus is firmly on the future. “The next 30 years will be defined by innovation, deeper community roots and young people carrying the flame with pride.

“My advice? Embrace every opportunity with humility and passion. This isn’t just a job, it’s a platform for leadership and legacy.”

With eyes on the horizon and feet grounded in purpose, Peter Moyanga’s story is more than a personal triumph – it’s a national treasure. “No matter how far a stream flows, it always remembers its source. Legacy is not built by how far you go alone, but by how many people you bring with you.”