Chief Justice to earn over R3.3m – Here’s how much the rest of the judiciary will get

Chief Justice Mandisa Maya is the first woman in history to hold the position.

The office of the Presidency has gazetted the updated salaries for judges, magistrates, justices and the public protector.

The pay increases will be applied retrospectively from 1 April 2025.

According to the government notice on the remuneration of Constitutional judges and judges, the total salary package for judges comprises a 72.24% cash component and a 27.76% non-cash component, including motor allowances and medical aid contributions.

“The total remuneration package does not include pension benefits, which are separately regulated by the Act,” read the notice published on Friday.

Chief Justice Maya’s salary

The news that the judiciary will receive increases in remuneration packages was announced early in the year, alongside increases for ministers, members of parliament and premiers.

According to the notice, Chief Justice Mandisa Maya‘s salary package is more than R3.3 million, making her the highest-paid individual in the judiciary. The 62-year-old, who is the first woman to hold the position, was appointed in September 2024.

Judges from high courts and labour courts will see their salary packages increasing to more than R2.1 million per year.

Here’s how much other judges will earn:

Other judges’ salary packages. Picture: Screenshot of Government Gazette

Public protector to earn nearly R3m

The notice revealed that the public protector‘s salary package will increase to more than R2.7 million per year, while the deputy public protector’s will increase to more than R2.1 million per year.

The current public protector is Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. She was appointed in November 2023 and previously served as deputy to the former public protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Advocate Dinkie Portia Dube as the deputy public protector in February 2026. Dube has more than 20 years of experience in the public sector. Before her appointment as deputy public protector, she was the director-general of the Public Service Commission.

The Office of the Public Protector has the authority to investigate alleged improper conduct in state affairs and public administration across all spheres of government, report findings, and take remedial action, as defined by national legislation.

Magistrates’ salaries

According to the government notice, magistrates’ salary packages include a basic salary component equal to 70% of the total package, which constitutes the pension salary, pension benefit contribution to the applicable pension fund, and a flexible portion for the remaining amount of the total remuneration.

Special grade chief magistrates will receive a salary package of more than R1.7 million. This is a senior judicial position, often equal in rank and pay to a regional court president. They are among the highest-paid magistrates.

Here’s how much other magistrates will earn:

Magistrates’ salary packages. Picture: Screenshot of Government Gazette

“Any reference to ‘magistrates’ in the notice, refers to all ranks of magistrates who have been permanently appointed in terms of the Magistrates Court Act, including a magistrate serving his or her probationary period,” read the notice.

R5k per day for part-time SAHRC commissioners

According to the government notice, part-time commissioners of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) are set to receive a sitting allowance of R5 175 per day.

The SAHRC is an independent constitutional body established to promote, protect, and monitor human rights. It investigates complaints of human rights violations, holds the government accountable and works to ensure that the rights in the Constitution are respected and upheld.

The notice outlines that the chairperson, Reverend Chris Nissen, will receive a salary package of more than R1.6 million. The deputy chairperson, Fatima Chohan, will receive a salary package of more than R1.4 million, while full-time commissioners will receive more than R1.3 million.