Correction: Rema Tip Top complaint

Press Ombud ruling.

On 27 July 2026, the Acting Press Ombud partially upheld a complaint by Rema Tip Top Africa (Pty) Ltd about Moneyweb’s article, “Dunlop Industrial accused of withholding payment over ‘false allegations’ of collusion“.

The Press Ombud found that the subheading “Court application” was inaccurate because the matter was an action rather than an application.

The Press Ombud also found that the word “subsequently” in the sentence stating that Megan Naidu was dismissed by Dunlop was misleading, as it could wrongly imply that the dismissal resulted from the allegation of collusion.

The bulk of the complaint was dismissed.

Visit presscouncil.org.za for the full finding.