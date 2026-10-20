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Correction: Rema Tip Top complaint

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By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

1 minute read

20 October 2026

10:32 am

Press Ombud ruling.

Setting the record straight on The Citizen's reporting on Dunlop

We would like to correct our earlier reporting. Picture: iStock

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On 27 July 2026, the Acting Press Ombud partially upheld a complaint by Rema Tip Top Africa (Pty) Ltd about Moneyweb’s article, Dunlop Industrial accused of withholding payment over ‘false allegations’ of collusion.

The Press Ombud found that the subheading “Court application” was inaccurate because the matter was an action rather than an application.

The Press Ombud also found that the word “subsequently” in the sentence stating that Megan Naidu was dismissed by Dunlop was misleading, as it could wrongly imply that the dismissal resulted from the allegation of collusion.

The bulk of the complaint was dismissed.

Visit presscouncil.org.za for the full finding.

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