Tumelo Mmusi on Steve Madden South Africa, Bonang, Oscar Mbo and new fashion trends

For South African shoppers, the appeal goes beyond international trends. Mmusi says the brand focuses on delivering fashionable products at accessible prices.

Steve Madden is betting on South African style, celebrity influence, and affordable fashion to grow its footprint. Bonang Matheba and Oscar Mbo are helping bring the brand to local audiences.

The American footwear brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection celebrates the arrival of warmer weather with shimmering finishes, sheer fabrics, sleek high heels and chunky-soled sneakers. In addition, it features urban staples such as jeans and tracksuits.

Models at the Steve Madden South Africa SS26 Fashion Show at Sandton Convention Centre on 15 October 2026, in Sandton, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape.

Marketing manager Tumelo Mmusi says the collection, presented under the theme Hello Summer, draws inspiration from the effortless style of people walking through New York’s Central Park.

“If you have seen the models, they were dressed stylishly, very cool, very relaxed looks that you know are thought out, something that you really want to go out in,” he says.

From glamour to streetwear

Steve Madden South Africa SS26 Fashion Show at Sandton Convention Centre on 15 October 2026 in Sandton, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape.

The collection reflects the versatility of modern dressing. Statement heels offer a glamorous option while chunky sneakers cater to consumers who want comfort without sacrificing style.

Sheer fabrics and shimmering details add a seasonal touch, while jeans and tracksuits bring the collection back to the streets.

Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape.

For South African shoppers, the appeal goes beyond international trends. Mmusi says the brand focuses on delivering fashionable products at accessible prices.

“Our audience wants to be trendy. They want to be full of trends about stylish products. They want to get it at accessible prices,” he says.

He adds that the brand’s ability to offer desirable products at competitive prices is central to its local strategy.

Why Bonang Matheba and Oscar Mbo matter

Bonang Matheba at the Steve Madden South Africa SS26 Fashion Show at Sandton Convention Centre on 15 October 2026, in Sandton, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape.

They have used South African personalities to introduce the brand to new audiences and strengthen its local identity.

Mmusi says Bonang Matheba was a natural fit as the brand sought to expand across Africa. “She was a perfect match for the brand for us to expand through Africa,” he says.

The partnership with Oscar Mbo supported the brand’s strategy to grow its men’s footwear offering. It drew on the connection between music and fashion.

“One of our pillars is music, and Oscar Mbo was a perfect match,” Mmusi says, explaining that the DJ’s growing profile in the Afro-house scene made him a suitable partner to introduce the men’s range. Additionally, he also points to Oscar’s personal style and ability to put looks together as part of the appeal.

Fast fashion, faster demand

Model at the Steve Madden South Africa SS26 Fashion Show at Sandton Convention Centre on 15 October 2026 in Sandton, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape.

Mmusi says strong products and marketing have helped the brand build momentum in South Africa, where popular styles can sell out quickly. “We have a great product that is stylish, that is trendy at affordable prices,” he says.

Model at the Steve Madden South Africa SS26 Fashion Show at Sandton Convention Centre on 15 October 2026 in Sandton, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape.

He adds that customers often respond quickly to new launches, making it challenging to keep certain products on shelves.

Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape.

Looking ahead, the shoe brand plans to continue expanding its local presence. Mmusi confirms that the brand opened five stores during the year and plans two more.

Africa remains a major growth opportunity. The brand seeks to combine global fashion influences with local personalities and the tastes of South African consumers.