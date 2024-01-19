Demands for Thabi Leoka to show her degree

The furore over claims of a doctorate in economics is growing – and none of Leoka's attempts to convince people she is indeed ‘Dr’ are holding up to scrutiny.

Mistakes can happen, but it is unlikely that a prestigious university such as the London School of Economics (LSE) can lose a doctorate degree. If its administrators cannot confirm that a student earned a PhD in Economics after several requests by several entities, then it is likely that the doctor is not really a doctor.

Yet South African economist Thabi Leoka continues to maintain that she completed her studies at LSE and was awarded a doctorate in economics in 2008. Her curriculum vitae, available publicly in different formats due to several public positions and directorships, claims she has earned several degrees.

In most of the short biographies and introductions, two qualifications are mentioned almost without fail: A master’s degree from LSE and the (now controversial) doctorate.

Leoka’s standard response to the allegations is that they were started by somebody who has a “personal vendetta” against her.

Publicly, in an interview with Radio 702, she said this person first contacted Daily Maverick in December 2023, and then sought out Business Day after Daily Maverick did not publish the allegations.

She said she was “surprised” when Business Day published an article about the allegations as she only saw the request for information very late due to the time difference between SA and the US, where she is currently seeking medical care. She said she did not have enough time to send proof to counter the allegations.

Her defence is that enquiries to LSE had her name wrong, because she officially changed her first name from Bathabile to Thabi and that a request to LSE using her current first name would not yield a result.

Consequences

Leoka faces serious consequences if the allegations are found to be true.

It does not matter that very few, if any, of the senior appointments and positions that she occupies require the office bearer to have a doctorate in economics. Nor does it matter if ‘only’ a masters degree from LSE would qualify her to do a good job.

The belief that Leoka had earned a PhD surely played a role when Standard Bank SA offered her a job as head of economic research soon after her return from London, and when Renaissance Capital appointed her as its chief economist.

A PhD would have helped her to get appointed to the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, and a spot on the committee that advised the ministry of finance in 2017 when it reconsidered which basic food products needed to be exempted from value-added tax to help the poor.

MTN SA and Anglo American Platinum invited her to join their boards as a non-executive director, as did Remgro a few months ago.

The nomination to join the Remgro board was however derailed before it could be ratified at the annual general meeting.

But when Covid-19 hit SA in 2020, Remgro entrusted her to manage the Sukuma Fund, which was established with a R1 billion donation from the Rupert Family and Remgro. The fund assisted small businesses who couldn’t operate during lockdown with grants and loans.

The positions and jobs all have something in common – they are positions of trust, as is the process of being invited to lend your expertise.

In reality, it would just seem petty to ask somebody for a copy of their degree once you invite them politely and ask them to take on more responsibilities. The other senior appointments serve as validation.

MTN responded to queries by saying that it is aware of the recent media reports relating to the matter. “MTN has been in contact with her and is currently reviewing its own internal processes on Thabi’s onboarding as an independent non-executive director of MTN South Africa in 2018,” it says.

“At MTN we use reputable international search firms for screening and vetting ahead of a director nomination and appointment, in line with the relevant group policy.”

The Presidency issued a statement saying that it has asked Leoka to address the matter urgently, although the advisory position does not require a specific qualification or earn any remuneration.

Legal woes

If the allegations turn out to be true, Leoka might face legal problems when back in SA. Under the National Qualifications Framework Amendment Act, which kicked in late last year, it is an offence to “knowingly provide false or misleading information” about academic qualifications.

Leoka also discussed her qualifications, including the fact that LSE awarded the doctorate in 2008, while introducing herself as an expert witness during the Heher Commission of Enquiry into Higher Education and Training in 2016. She was under oath at the time, potentially committing perjury.

However, Leoka indicated that she is ready to drag Business Day to court over “false accusations” that tarnished her reputation.

The whole affair is shocking and, if the allegations are true, raises the question of whether it is really necessary to pad this CV with a PhD.

It is already an achievement to earn a string of degrees in SA, and to then top it off with a master’s in economics from the London School of Economics and work experience in London.

Let’s be honest, not many people achieve this. Add presentation skills and ‘presence’, along with the shortage of women needed to fill executive positions, and success would be guaranteed.

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.