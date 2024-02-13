Umalusi: There’s been a rise in fake qualifications

Umalusi has urged employers, as well as institutions of higher learning, to verify the qualifications of their employees and students, following an increase in cases of fake certificates. Following a number of public cases of fraudulent qualifications, which include controversial TikTok content creator Matthew Lani, who posed as a doctor, experts have warned of a spike. ALSO READ: JRA CEO Tshepo Mahanuke dismissed over fake qualifications Organisations such as Mettus and the South African Association of PhDs noted an increase in the number of people providing fake qualifications to get jobs, with the SAA of PhDs calling for criminal charges…

Umalusi has urged employers, as well as institutions of higher learning, to verify the qualifications of their employees and students, following an increase in cases of fake certificates.

Following a number of public cases of fraudulent qualifications, which include controversial TikTok content creator Matthew Lani, who posed as a doctor, experts have warned of a spike.

Organisations such as Mettus and the South African Association of PhDs noted an increase in the number of people providing fake qualifications to get jobs, with the SAA of PhDs calling for criminal charges against people who misrepresent their qualifications.

They said stricter vetting procedures should be done at institutions to prevent misrepresentation of credentials.

“Umalusi remains concerned about unaccredited private institutions that continue to register candidates, fully aware that they are operating unlawfully,” CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi said.

“To curb this practice, we urge the public to verify if an independent school or a private college is accredited by Umalusi by visiting out website, www.umalusi.org.za, and clicking on the ‘accredited institutions’ icon.

“If an institution is accredited by Umalusi, you will see details such as the name, accreditation number, period of accreditation, address, contact details, e-mail address and information on grades or subjects accredited to offer.”

Rakometsi said between October and December last year, 11 suspects were arrested by the police.

“The first two were arrested in Burgersfort in Limpopo on 27 October; one in Pretoria in November; three were arrested on 20 November and the last five were nabbed on 13 December, again in Burgersfort,” he said.

“The Hawks also arrested an employee of the department of higher education on 11 December for fraudulently issuing a diploma certificate for cash.”

Quality Council for Trades and Occupations CEO Vijayen Naidoo said amid the ongoing threat of bogus institutions preying on South Africans, they have enhanced accreditation processes, increased quality assurance visits and intensified public awareness campaigns.

“We have strengthened our accreditation procedures, ensuring they have the expertise and resources to deliver quality training,” he said.

“Our team conducts more frequent announced and unannounced inspections to verify ongoing compliance with our standards. We are launching targeted campaigns through our social media platforms and radio interviews to educate pupils about bogus institutions, empowering them to make informed choices,”

Naidoo said “We are planning to work more closely with law enforcement agencies to prosecute bogus institutions, bringing them and their management to justice.”

In his note, The economic impact of fake qualifications in South Africa, published by University World News Africa, Victor Pitsoe, a professor in education leadership and management at Unisa, noted the widespread use of fraudulent credentials issued by fake online institutions had a major negative effect on the economy.

The credibility of the educational system was compromised, while fraudulent credentials also lowered standards for providing services in many fields, Pitsoe said.

“People who have fabricated their credentials may not always have the know-how to do their jobs properly. “Some potential remedies to this problem include bettering the quality of education and training, as well as strengthening sanctions for those who offer false credentials,” he said.

“The punishment for this crime may consist of imprisonment, monetary fines, or both.

“This would convey a clear message about the seriousness of the offence and serve as a deterrent to anyone who might be tempted to offer false qualifications.”