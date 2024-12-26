Electricity tips: How to save energy and stay powered this festive season

The festive season for South Africans means time for family, celebration, and relaxation, but with the high price of electricity, it is also time to be mindful of consumption.

The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA) shares five practical ways South Africans can save energy, reduce their reliance on the grid, and prepare for a powered festive season and a more energy-secure 2025:

1. Use energy-efficient appliances

SAPVIA CEO, Dr Rethabile Melamu says switching to energy-efficient appliances can dramatically reduce the amount of electricity use. Look for appliances with A+ energy ratings, which are designed to consume less power.

“Modern fridges, ovens, and washing machines use up to 40% less electricity than older models. Consider energy-saving LED lights for your decorations and Christmas tree this festive season – they are both brighter and cheaper to run.”

2. Harness the sun for power and light

Another way is to take advantage of SA’s sunny summer days to harness solar energy.

“From solar-powered garden lights to rooftop solar PV systems, tapping into renewable energy reduces your grid reliance and ensures unexpected blackouts spoil your celebrations.”

Solar energy, paired with battery storage, can keep your essentials running even during load-shedding.

3. Be smart with energy use

She adds that small changes can make a big difference. “Set air conditioners to 23-25°C for optimal energy use, turn off unused lights, and unplug chargers when not in use.”

Use timers for festive lights, and switch to natural ventilation instead of fans where possible. Energy-saving habits during the day ensure the grid isn’t unnecessarily strained during peak hours.

4. Prepare for load shedding

Melamu says there is a possibility of stage 1 load-shedding returning early next year, therefore it’s wise to be prepared.

“Invest in battery-powered lights, solar lanterns, and interruptible power supplies (UPS) for devices like Wi-Fi routers and laptops. Smart backup solutions like these help you stay connected and keep your home safe without relying on costly generators.”

5. Reduce peak-time power use

She advises South Africans to reduce power use during peak hours by shifting high-energy activities, like running the washing machine, to off-peak times.

Eskom’s grid experiences the most strain during morning (6 am – 9am) and evening (5pm – 9pm) peaks.

“Cook with energy-efficient appliances and consider outdoor braais instead of ovens to save power and enjoy the summer evenings.”