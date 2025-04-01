‘Misleading narrative’ – ANC Youth League explains unpaid hotel bill

The bill reportedly came to R870 550, with the payment deadline set for 17 January 2025.

Although the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has admitted to an unpaid bill at a Sandton hotel, the organisation has dismissed a “misleading narrative” on the matter.

This follows reports that the league has been threatened with legal action if it does not settle the bill.

According to a legal letter seen by City Press, the Little Tuscany Boutique Hotel sent the letter to the league after hosting the organisation’s events “with an open tab for alcoholic drinks, food and accommodation”.

The venue also provided conferencing services.

The bill reportedly came to R870 550, with the payment deadline set for 17 January 2025. It has yet to be settled.

ANC Youth League: ‘Media spectacle’

The ANC Youth League has explained that it is not running away from settling the bill but that payments are “processed in a periodic manner”.

“Like any other organisation, the ANC Youth League has creditors whose payments are processed in a periodic manner,” said secretary-general Mntuwoxolo Ngudle.

“In this instance, we are committed to ensuring that the outstanding amounts are settled. We call on all stakeholders, including the media, to refrain from sensationalising organisational matters and to ensure accurate reporting.”

The ANC Youth League explained that the bill did not arise from parties but from meetings held at the establishment.

“Contrary to what has been portrayed, the bill in question did not arise from a party, as suggested in the media. The outstanding amount stems from three separate ANC Youth League National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC) meetings held at the establishment on different dates.

“These were formal meetings convened as part of our organisational processes, not social gatherings or celebratory events.

“Regrettably, our relationship with the establishment has been reduced to a media spectacle. We value the professional relationship we have maintained and are disheartened by how this matter has been publicly portrayed.”

The organisation dismissed the “misleading narrative” of parties that seek to portray it negatively.

“The ANCYL remains committed to maintaining transparency and accountability while focusing on championing the interests of young people across South Africa.”