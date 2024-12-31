Eskom hits another nail in load shedding coffin with Koeberg Unit 2 coming online

The Long-Term Operation (LTO) programme was designed to extend Unit 2’s operational lifespan by an additional 20 years.

Koeberg Unit 2 was shut down in January 2022. Photo: ESI Africa

Eskom has synchronised Unit 2 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in Cape Town to the national power grid and, with Unit 1, is expected to contribute 5% of South Africa’s total electricity to reduce load shedding.

The power utility said Unit 2 was synchronised to the grid on Monday following its extensive Long-Term Operation (LTO) programme.

Achievement

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the synchronisation marks a significant milestone in the Generation Operational Recovery Plan and South Africa’s pursuit of a “dependable, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable energy supply.”

“This achievement follows an extensive Long-Term Operation (LTO) programme designed to extend Unit 2’s operational lifespan by an additional 20 years.

“The maintenance programme for Unit 2 included the replacement of three steam generators, comprehensive inspections, and refuelling activities to ensure the reactor’s continued safe and efficient performance,” Mokwena said.

ALSO READ: Koeberg nuclear power station unit 1 to undergo final load rejection test

Load shedding

Mokwena said the enhancements align with Eskom’s broader strategy to secure the future of Koeberg’s reactors, which are critical to the country’s energy security.

“With a 930MW contribution, Unit 2 plays a significant role in Eskom’s goal to increase its capacity by 2 500MW by March 2025.

She said the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) is anticipated to decide on the extension of Unit 2’s operational license in 2025.

This comes after the successful renewal of Unit 1’s license, which extends its operation until 2044. Unit 1, contributing 930MW to the grid, has shown exceptional reliability since its return to service.

“Combined, Units 1 and 2 will supply 1 860MW—approximately 5% of South Africa’s total electricity—playing a vital role in reducing load shedding and stabilising the grid.

“Koeberg Nuclear Power Station, celebrating 40 years of safe and efficient operation in 2024, stands as a cornerstone of Eskom’s energy portfolio,” Mokwena said.

Nail in coffin

The synchronisation of Unit 2 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station is another nail in the coffin of load shedding as the country celebrates more than 275 consecutive days without implementing rolling blackout. A period that dates back to 26 March 2024.

Eskom Group Executive for Generation, Bheki Nxumalo said Koeberg Unit 1 has consistently delivered high levels of performance, and Unit 2 is expected to match or exceed these achievements.

“By forming strategic collaborations with international designers, suppliers, and industry leaders, Koeberg has established itself as a hub for nuclear innovation.

“These partnerships are anticipated to be crucial as South Africa explores advanced nuclear technologies, such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). This could position the country as a leader in cutting-edge nuclear solutions while continuing to build and maintain a skilled nuclear workforce,” said Nxumalo.

ALSO READ: Nersa publishes Eskom’s request for hefty 36% electricity tariff hike

Nuclear energy

As South Africa phases out some of its ageing coal-fired power plants by 2030, Nxumalo said nuclear energy is poised to provide a reliable and stable baseload supply.

“Unlike intermittent renewable sources, nuclear power ensures continuous electricity generation, meeting the needs of both residential and industrial users.

“Its ability to produce carbon-free energy also supports South Africa’s climate goals by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Eskom anticipates Koeberg’s enhanced performance will be fully realised in FY26, with Unit 2’s record of 498 consecutive days of operation and a 93% energy availability factor serving as a benchmark for future reliability.

“While projects like the LTO programme necessitate a higher initial upfront investment, the long-term benefits—including decades of affordable, low-carbon energy—make them indispensable,” Eskom said.

Greener economy

Eskom’s Group Chief Executive, Dan Marokane said Koeberg exemplifies how nuclear power can align economic and environmental priorities to create a sustainable energy future.

“Through the successful execution of the LTO project, our Koeberg team has once more demonstrated the exceptional skills we have to support our country’s nuclear ambitions.

As the country advances toward a greener economy, Eskom said Koeberg remains central to its energy strategy and is “dedicated to optimising nuclear power’s potential, ensuring a cleaner, more secure, and cost-effective energy supply for generations to come.”

ALSO READ: Eskom records R55bn loss, but there is light at the end of the tunnel