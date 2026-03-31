Employee wages rise by R74.7bn in fourth quarter of 2025

Wages increased during the period as some industries employed more people.

Gross earnings paid to employees in South Africa increased by R74.7 billion to R1.08 trillion in December 2025. This is the total amount of money paid to all employees in the economy before deductions.

According to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), the Quarterly Employment Statistics (QES) for December 2025 show an increase in wages as the economy saw more people employed. However, data show a year-on-year decline compared to the same period in 2024.

This comes a month after the release of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), which revealed a decrease in unemployment in the fourth quarter of 2025. QLFS tracks employment and unemployment among people, while QES measures jobs and wages in the formal business sector.

Trade gets more employees

Data showed that total employment increased by 18 000 to 10 551 000. The sector that recorded the highest increase during the period is trade by 37 000 jobs, and business services by 17 000.

However, other sectors reported decreases; construction by 13 000, manufacturing by 11 000, community services by 5 000, transport by 4 000, and mining by 3 000. Electricity saw no change.

“Total employment decreased by 102 000 year-on-year between December 2024 and December 2025,” said Stats SA.

Full-time and part-time employment

The agency said full-time employment increased by 14 000 to 9.4 million in December 2025. Three industries recorded an increase in jobs during the period; trade by 23 000, business services by 7 000, and community services by 4 000.

Four other industries recorded a decrease in jobs; this could be due to retrenchments or company closures. Construction recorded the highest job losses by 8 000, followed by transport by 5 000, manufacturing by 4 000, and mining by 3 000.

“Full-time employment decreased by 69 000 year-on-year between December 2024 and December 2025,” said Stats SA.

Part-time employment saw an increase of 4 000 jobs to 1.1 million during the period. Most jobs were added in trade (14 000), followed by business services (10 000), and transport (1 000). Job cuts were recorded in community services (9 000), manufacturing (7 000), and construction (5 000).

“Part-time employment decreased by 33 000 year-on-year between December 2024 and December 2025.”

Wages increase

Data showed that gross earnings paid to employees increased from R1.01 trillion to R1.08 trillion during the period.

This was due to increases in community services, business services, trade, manufacturing, construction, transport, electricity and mining.

“Year-on-year gross earnings increased by R49.6 billion between December 2024 and December 2025,” said Stats SA.

“Basic salary/wages paid to employees increased by R16.6 billion to R930.8 billion due to increases in community services, business services, trade, manufacturing, construction, transport, mining, and electricity.”

The agency said bonuses paid to employees increased by R58.1 billion to R120.9 billion in December 2025. This was due to increases in business services, trade, community services, manufacturing, construction, transport, and electricity.

“Year-on-year bonus payments increased by R8.6 billion between December 2024 and December 2025.”

Overtime paid

Stats SA revealed that overtime paid to employees increased by R41 billion to R28.4 billion during the period.

This was due to increases in community services, construction, manufacturing and trade. However, there were decreases reported by business services, transport and electricity.

“Year-on-year overtime payments increased by R700 million between December 2024 and December 2025,” said Stats SA.

“Average monthly earnings paid to employees increased by 0.1% from R29 650 in August 2025 to R29 690 in November 2025.

“Year-on-year average monthly earnings paid to employees increased by 4.9% between November 2024 and November 2025.”