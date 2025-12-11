Employment in third quarter: wins some, loses some

Employment in South Africa still limps along, while it is only projected to take off once the country’s economic growth reaches 3%.

Employment in the third quarter won some, and lost some, as some industries shed jobs, but others created more jobs. Fewer formal jobs were created compared to a year ago, while part-time jobs followed the same trend.

Statistics SA released the Quarterly Employment Statistics (QES) for the third quarter on Thursday, 11 December. The statistics are based on information from businesses registered for Vat with an annual turnover of more than R300 000.

Samples are drawn from private non-agricultural businesses. A sample size of about 20 000 was selected. It excludes agriculture, hunting, forestry, fishing, the informal business sector and private households.

Total employment decreased by 79 000 over the past year

According to the Quarterly Employment Statistics, total employment increased by 29 000 or 0.3% compared to the second quarter, from 10 520 000 in June 2025 to 10 549 000 in September 2025, due to increases in employment in community services (added 39 000 jobs, trade (added 6 000 jobs) and mining (added 5 000 jobs), while electricity and transport remained unchanged.

However, decreases in employment were reported by business services (shed 12 000 jobs), manufacturing (shed 5 000 jobs) and construction (shed 4 000 jobs).

Statistics SA says total employment decreased by 79 000 or -0,7% between September 2024 and September 2025.

ALSO READ: Unemployment decreases by 1.3% but 8 million still unemployed

Full-time employment shed 72 000 jobs over the past year

Full-time employment decreased by 21 000 compared to the second quarter, from 9 426 000 in June 2025 to 9 405 000 in September 2025 due to decreases in business services (shed 18 000 jobs), manufacturing (shed 4 000 jobs), community services (shed 3 000 jobs) and trade (shed 2 000 jobs), while electricity and transport remained unchanged.

However, increases were reported by mining (added 5 000 jobs) and construction (added 1 000 jobs). According to Statistics SA, full-time employment decreased by 72 000 jobs or -0,8% between September 2024 and September 2025.

Part-time employment decreased by 7 000 jobs over past year

Part-time employment increased by 50 000 or 4,6% compared to the second quarter, from 1 094 000 in June 2025 to 1 144 000 in September 2025 due to increases in community services (added 42 000 jobs), trade (added 8 000 jobs), business services (added 6 000 jobs), while electricity and transport remained unchanged.

However, decreases were reported by construction (shed 5 000 jobs) and manufacturing (shed 1 000 jobs). Part-time employment decreased by 7 000 jobs or -0,6% between September 2024 and September 2025.

ALSO READ: Take-home pay stays the same in October

Gross earnings increased over the past year

The gross earnings paid to employees increased by R10.7 billion from R990 billion in June 2025 to R1 trillion in September 2025 due to increases in business services, community services, mining, manufacturing, electricity and construction, but transport and trade reported a decrease.

Gross earnings increased by R31.2 billion between September 2024 and September 2025.

According to Statistics SA, basic salaries or wages paid to employees increased by R7.8 billion from R903.4 billion in June 2025 to R911.2 billion in September 2025 due to increases in trade, mining, manufacturing, community services, construction, electricity and transport, but business services reported a decrease.

The basic salaries or wages increased by R30.9 billion between September 2024 and September 2025.

Bonuses increased over the past year, but overtime decreased

Bonuses employers paid to employees increased by R6.2 billion from R56.7 billion in June 2025 to R62.9 billion in September 2025, driven by increases in business services and community services, while trade, transport, manufacturing, construction, and electricity reported decreases.

Statistics SA says bonus payments increased by R2.2 billion between September 2024 and September 2025.

Overtime paid to employees decreased by R3.3 billion from R29.9 billion in June 2025 to R26.6 billion in September 2025, driven by declines in business services, community services, trade, manufacturing, construction, transport, and electricity.

In addition, overtime payments decreased by R1.9 billion between September 2024 and September 2025.

ALSO READ: Salaries increase for sixth consecutive month — is the job market strengthening?

Average monthly earnings increased

Average monthly earnings paid to employees increased by 0.3% from R29 402 in May 2025 to R29 490 in August 2025, while year-on-year average monthly earnings paid to employees increased by 4.3% between August 2024 and August 2025.