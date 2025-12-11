Here’s how much the Department of Labour is proposing to raise the minimum wage

The public has until 12 January 2026 to make their written representations.

The National Minimum Wage Commission has released its recommendation on the 2026 increase in the national minimum wage.

The Department of Labour and Employment released a statement on Thursday inviting the public to submit comments on the proposed increase.

“This commission’s recommendation forms part of its mandate to protect vulnerable workers by legislating a fair wage that not only promotes a decent standard of living, but also does not undermine the long‑term viability of businesses,” said the department.

Possible 5% minimum wage increase

The minimum wage is currently at R28.79 per hour, affecting approximately 5.5 million workers.

“The National Minimum Wage Commission recommends that the minimum wage for 2026 be adjusted by the rate of the consumer price index, plus 1.5%,” reads the statement.

The rate of consumer price index is 3.6%, this plus the 1.5% suggests an increase of 5%, which will put the minimum wage for 2026 around R30 per hour. In 2025, it increased by 4.4%.

Minimum wage to increase in March

The national minimum wage was introduced and came into effect on 1 January 2019 under the National Minimum Wages Act of 2018, establishing a minimum wage floor to protect low-paid workers and reduce inequality, starting at R20 per hour. This was a major policy step, building on earlier sectoral minimums and addressing wage disparities.

The National Minimum Wage Commission said the recommendation follows an exhaustive annual review process that considers research conducted on the impact of the national minimum wage, public input, input from economic and industry experts, and extensive deliberations among the commissioners.

“It is important to take note that the rate of inflation that will be implemented will be the inflation rate six weeks prior to the first of March, which is the date that the new minimum wage comes into effect.”

Witten submissions

The commission invites the public to further submit their written representations, as these provide valuable insight into how the proposed wage adjustment may affect workers, employers, and the economy at large.

The public has until 12 January 2026 to make their written representations. These can be sent to Employment Standards, Department of Employment and Labour, Private Bag X117, Pretoria, 0001 or be sent to [email protected].

