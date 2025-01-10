End of bank tellers soon? WEF report lists top 10 fastest growing global skills, including, AI, tech

The World Economic Forum projects 170 million new jobs by 2030, driven by AI, green tech, and demographic shifts, while displacing 92 million jobs in the process.

Shifting global trends in technology, economics, demographics and the green transition, are projected to generate 170 million new jobs by 2030, while displacing 92 million others, according to the latest World Economic Forum (WEF) report.

The WEF 2025 Jobs Report has listed artificial intelligence (AI), big data, analytical thinking, talent management, creative thinking, environmental stewardship, technological literacy, cybersecurity, networks, leadership and social influence, among the 10 fastest growing skills by 2030.

As generative AI continues to rapidly reshape the labour market, fastest declining jobs include bank tellers, ticket clerks, administrative assistants, executive secretaries, building caretakers, accountants, auditors, security guards, graphic designers, cleaners, housekeepers, client information and customer service workers.

AI reshaping labour market

Growth is also expected for core economy roles, which include delivery drivers, care, educators and farmworkers.

The report has found technological advancements, demographic shifts, geoeconomic tensions and economic pressures being key drivers behind the changes – reshaping industries and professions worldwide.

Drawing on data from more than 1 000 companies, the report says the skills gap continues to be the most significant barrier to business transformation, with nearly 40% of skills required on the job set to change.

ALSO READ: ‘Tough but productive trip’ to World Economic Forum

“If the global workforce were represented by a group of 100 people, 59 are projected to require reskilling or upskilling by 2030, 11 of whom are unlikely to receive it,” the report says.

“This translates to over 120 million workers at medium-term risk of redundancy.”

Frontline roles and essential sectors like care and education are set for the highest job growth by 2030, while advances in AI and renewable energy are reshaping the market.

Care and education set for highest job growth by 2030

WEF head of work, wages and job creation Till Leopold says trends like generative AI and rapid technological shifts, are “upending industries and labour markets – creating both unprecedented opportunities and profound risks”.

“The time is now for businesses and governments to work together – invest in skills and build an equitable and resilient global workforce,” says Leopold.

As frontline roles, farmworkers, delivery drivers and construction workers are poised to see the largest job growth in absolute terms by 2030. A significant increase is also projected in areas like care jobs – nursing, education and teaching – with demographic trends driving growth in demand across essential sectors.

ALSO READ: ‘Bridge haves, have-nots gap’

Given the rapid growth of emerging technologies, business leaders, policy makers and workers should be working together “to ensure workforces are ready, while reducing risks of unemployment across sectors and geographies”.

The rising cost of living has been identified as another key factor driving labour market change, with half of employers expecting it to transform business models.

“While global inflation has eased, price pressures and slower economic growth, are projected to displace 6 million jobs globally by 2030.

Cost of living key factor driving change

“These challenges are increasing demand for resilience, agility, flexibility and creative thinking skills,” cautions the report.

Demographic shifts have been found to be “reshaping labour markets, with ageing populations predominantly in higher-income countries, driving demand for healthcare roles and expanding working age populations in lower-income regions ‘ fuelling growth in education professions”.

The report says workforce strategies should focus on improving talent management, teaching and mentoring skills – essential to bridging gaps.

ALSO READ: Chief economists divided over global economy outlook in 2024

Of great concern to 34% of businesses is the impact of geopolitical tensions, while trade restrictions and industrial policy shifts have pushed capital to transform.

“Some companies are planning to adapt through offshoring and reshoring strategies.

“These pressures are also increasing demand for skills such areas as cybersecurity,” reads the report.