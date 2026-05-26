Here are the 31 MPs who will decide Ramaphosa’s fate on Phala Phala impeachment committee

The ANC has submitted nine names and decided to field the Chairperson of Parliament's Committee on the Presidency.

Parliament has finally announced the MPs who will sit on the impeachment committee that will determine the fate of President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala saga.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, announced the 31 names on Monday, 25 May 2026.

Deadline

The deadline for the submission of names by political parties was Friday, 22 May 2026.

Almost all political parties met the deadline, except the biggest party on the committee, the ANC, which indicated that it would submit its names over the weekend.

The ANC has since submitted nine names and decided to field the Chairperson of Parliament’s Committee on the Presidency, Doris Mpapane, at the top of its list.

Two political parties, namely GOOD and the PAC, indicated that they will not participate in the Committee, as each party has only one MP who also serves in the Executive.

ANC

Other members of the ANC who will form part of the committee include the justice committee chairperson, Xola Nqola, the chairperson of the ad-hoc committee into allegations of corruption into police, Soviet Lekganyane and portfolio committee chairpersons Faith Muthambi, Boyce Maneli, Lusizo Makhubela and Mika Mahlaule.

DA

The DA, which confirmed its members after the calls for nominations were made about two weeks ago, fielded six MPs, including parliamentary leader George Michalakis and his chief whip, Glynnis Breytenbach. Deputy chief whip Baxolile Nodada, national spokesperson Karabo Khakhau and Nazley Sharif.

MK party

MK party leader and former president Jacob Zuma’s party will be led by parliamentary leader John Hlophe, chief whip Mmabatho Mokoena Zondi, and Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala.

EFF

EFF leader Julius Malema and senior parliamentarian Omphile Maotwe will represent the red berets on the 31-member committee.

The following Members have been nominated by their respective political parties to serve on the Committee:

ANC:

Mrs DE Mpapane,

Mr X Nqola,

Mr MS Lekganyane,

Ms AF Muthambi,

Mr CM Dugmore,

Ms DR Direko,

Mr BM Maneli,

Mr MG Mahlaule,

Ms LS Makhubela, and

Ms KJ Maimela (Alternate).

DA:

Mr G Michalakis,

Mr BB Nodada,

Adv G Breytenbach,

Ms KL Khakhau and

Ms NK Sharif.

MK party

Dr MJ Hlophe,

Mrs SMN Mokoena-Zondi and

Dr K Litchfield-Tshabalala.

EFF:

Mr JS Malema

Ms OMC Maotwe.

IFP:

Mr NM Hadebe.

PA:

Mr MV Daniels.

Freedom Front Plus:

Mr WW Wessels.

ActionSA:

Ms LM Ngobeni

Mr RAP Trollip (Alternate).

African Christian Democratic Party

Mr SN Swart.

UDM:

Mr NLS Kwankwa.

Rise Mzansi:

Mr SM Gana.

Bosa:

Dr MA Maimane.

ATM

Mr V Zungula.

Al-Jama-ah:

Mr I Ismail-Moosa.

15. National Coloured Congress:

Mr F Adams.

United Africans Transformation:

Dr LW Mahlatsi.

First meeting

It’s unclear when the 31-member committee will meet to elect a chairperson, as Ramaphosa has decided to revive a judicial review of the Section 89 Independent Panel Report, upon which the impeachment inquiry is based.

This came after the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) earlier this month sent the Section 89 panel’s report on the Phala Phala scandal back to parliament, paving the way for an impeachment process against Ramaphosa to proceed.