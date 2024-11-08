From cutting hair on the stoep to franchising: Legends Barber named top entrepreneur for 2024

Winners of the seven categories of Entrepreneur of the Year awards by Business Partners Limited. Picture: Supplied

South Africa has positioned entrepreneurship as one of the keys to addressing unemployment and growing the economy of the country.

To celebrate and to give motivation to entrepreneurs, Business Partners Limited established the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards in 1988.

Sheldon Tatchell, founder of Legends Barber walked away with the Overall Entrepreneur of the Year on Thursday evening.

Challenges faced by entrepreneurs

Thursday’s awards were the 34th to be held and saw 15 entrepreneurs, from 600 entrants being celebrated for their vision, passion, innovation, and commitment.

“The period after the pandemic has continued to be very challenging, South African entrepreneurs have had to contend with pedestrian economic growth, increased inflation and interest rates, dysfunctional basic service delivery and increasing crime,” said Ben Bierman, managing director at Business Partners.

The awards had seven categories, Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year; Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year; Medium Business Entrepreneur of the Year; Job Creator of the Year; Innovator of the Year; Impact Business Entrepreneur of the Year; and Entrepreneur of the Year.

Why Tatchell as entrepreneur of the year

David Morobe, executive general manager for impact investing said Tatchell’s journey from a local barber to business leader is a powerful testament to what can be achieved with tenacity and creativity.

“His dedication to uplifting others while growing his business makes him a worthy recipient of the Overall Entrepreneur of the Year award and an inspiration to up-and-coming entrepreneurs across the country.”

From cutting hair on the stoep to franchising

Tatchell told The Citizen he started cutting hair at the age of 14, as a passion project. He moved on to cutting people’s hair on the stoep of his cousin’s internet café.

After years of cutting hair, he and his business partner at the time launched the business but closed down a year later.

This did not stop him, as he continued to cut hair through mobile services, which resulted in him leaving his corporate job and relaunching Legends Barber ten years ago.

What Legends is today

Today Legends Barber employs hundreds of people franchising over 70 stores in Africa. He said he has seen people’s lives transform, as there are barbers he had employed who have now left and started their own businesses.

Through different types of training, some of the people he started with in 2014 are now part of his senior management team. “My journey as an entrepreneur has been one of impact to people and I think that is what Legends stands for.”

Tatchell appreciates his personal assistant for entering him into the company. Speaking on the journey of the competition, he said it is one of the awards that is not a joke but has a genuine impact on the business.

He is proud that in today’s world, barbers can be looked at with respect, as the career was previously not looked at as a wise career choice.

Other winners

Emerging entrepreneur of the year winner was Trudy Maleka, managing director of Ambesha Africa. The business is a manufacturer of furniture, which has seen a seven-fold increase in its employee count.

Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year winner was Samantha Skyring, CEO of Oryx Desert Salt, whose products are well-known and used at many restaurants.

Medium Business Entrepreneur of the Year winner was Nompumelelo Madubedube, director at The San Hair. Her business specialises in a diverse range of human hair products.

Job Creator of the Year winner was Nqobile Valentia Veronica Mkhabela, founder of Siyanqobangamandla Engineering Services. The company has a workforce of 530 people, providing services such as mechanical and engineering solutions.

Innovator of the Year winner was James Barrington Brown, CEO of New Space Systems. “His cost-effective space component manufacturing and design firm dedicated to supplying components to global space programmes.”

Winners’ prizes

Impact Business Entrepreneur of the Year category seeks to celebrate an entrepreneur whose business makes a significant social impact on the communities in which they operate, beyond the objective of financial gain.

The winner was Nyangani Tshabalala, director general at the Institute for Applied Sciences and Commerce (Ifasco) academy. He offers full-time matric rewrite programmes to young people, amongst others.

“The winners will benefit from a R2 million prize pool, mentorship, technical support, networking opportunities, and enhanced exposure for their businesses,” said Morobe.

