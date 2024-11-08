South African literature celebrated at 19th Literary Awards

This year’s Sala coincided with the 12th Africa Century International African Writers Conference, which celebrates the 33rd International African Writers’ Day and 30 years of South Africa’s democracy.

It can be argued that most South Africans don’t read, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t authors or avid consumers of literature as displayed at the 19th South African Literary Awards (Sala) on Thursday.

Last year the Department of Basic Education and UNICEF South Africa commissioned a study which revealed that more than 40% of households surveyed have no books at home.

But the celebration of South African writers, translators and other literary practitioners across 16 categories at a prestigious ceremony held at the Ditsong Museum of Cultural History Museum in Pretoria would have you thinking that reading is a staple exercise in Mzansi homes.

The awards

In 1991, the Conference of African Ministers of Education and Culture in Cotonou, Benin, voted to designate November 7th as International African Writers’ Day, which is currently observed across the continent.

The Sala was founded by Morakabe Raks Seakhoa who spoke with gladness about the awards’ continued tradition of honouring the best of South Africa’s literary talent as well as promoting writing in indigenous languages.

“It has been a long but fascinating process to identify the outstanding nominees from which to select winners,” averred Seakhoa.

Kwazi Ndlangisa won the Children’s Literature Award for Vukani Kusile. The Youth Literature Award went to Nellie Alberts for Reg in die middel van nêrens while Beauty Maretsane Madihlabe scooped the First time Published Award for the publication of Ke tlo mo paledisa.

“We thank all the judges who worked tirelessly to select the winners. We are also grateful for the support we continue to receive from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. We look forward to next year’s edition, which will be our 20th anniversary of these important literary awards,” Seakhoa said.

Department of Sport, Arts and Culture’s Acting Deputy Director General for Arts, Culture, Promotion and Development, Tinyiko Khosa reaffirmed her department’s commitment to supporting the conference and the literary arts.

“The Department of Arts and Culture supports the literary arts sector as part of the cultural and creative industries sectors,” she said.

“It’s therefore, important to support Sala because it encourages writing excellence. We even have a programme that we call Recognition of Author Excellence. So, Sala and the International African Writers Conference fit very well within the department’s plans.”

