Tyla scoops three of four nominations at MTV EMAs 2024

Tyla was nominated in four categories: Best African Act, Best R&B, Best Afro beats and Best New.

South African music sensation Tyla scooped three out of her four nominations at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday in Manchester, United Kingdom.

The Water hitmaker secured wins in Best African Act, Best R&B, and Best Afrobeats, missing out only in the Best New category.

Tyla’s competition in the Best R&B category included global heavyweights like SZA, Kehlani, Tinashe, Usher, and Victoria Monét.

“I know it’s just so hard to categorise my music. I mix so many different genres into one, but R&B is a huge influence on my music, especially Aaliyah – she’s like one of my idols.

“The fact that I’m even winning this in her dress is like – oh my god,” Tyla said after accepting her Best R&B award.

For the Best New award, she was nominated alongside emerging stars like Ayra Starr, Chappell Roan, LE SSERAFIM, Benson Boone, The Last Dinner Party, and Teddy Swims.

In the Best Afrobeats category, Tyla was up against Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Ayra Starr, and Tems. For Best African Act, she was nominated alongside TitoM and Yuppe, DBN Gogo, and Nigerian and Tanzanian icons Asake, Ayra Starr, and Diamond Platinumz.

“I can’t believe it. Literally, all the nominees are incredible. They’ve taken Afrobeats so far, and I am so honoured to be winning this award – it’s insane,” Tyla said, accepting her award with her sister, Sydney Seethal, by her side.

Tyla’s international awards

Since her debut in 2023, Tyla has quickly made her mark on the global music scene.

In addition to her three MTV EMAs, she has won two BET Awards, one Grammy, and an MTV Video Music Award.

Earlier this year, the 22-year-old star released her self-titled album, Tyla, featuring stars like Gunna, Kelvin Momo, Travis Scott, and Tems, just to mention a few.

