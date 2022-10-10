Godongwana appoints acting Tax Ombud

Devina Haripersad

The Ministry of Finance has announced that Minister Enoch Godongwana has designated Professor Thabo Legwaila as acting Tax Ombud, for a period of three months, effective from 6 October.

Legwaila is currently the CEO at the Office of the Tax Ombud and will continue with these responsibilities.

The Acting appointment follows the expiry of the term of office of the first and only Tax Ombud, Honorable Judge BM Ngoepe, on 30 September.

Ngoepe served three terms from 2013 until 2022, totalling 9 years.

Godongwana said in a statement that he was truly grateful for the sterling work he has done in establishing the Office of the Tax Ombud and steering it for nine years.

Since the inception of the Office, Honourable Judge BM Ngoepe spearheaded the Office to help improve the South African tax administration system, and to provide an avenue for resolving taxpayers’ complaints against the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

The incoming Tax Ombud, Prof Legwaila, joined the Office of the Tax Ombud as CEO in April 2020.

He was previously employed as Head of Tax: Africa a Citi Bank from January 2022 to March 2020.

During that time, he also joined the University of Johannesburg on a part time basis as Professor of Tax Law and held this position for eight years and nine months.

Before then, he was employed as business tax director within the Tax and Financial Sector Policy Division of National Treasury from July 2006 to December 2010.