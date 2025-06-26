Government to launch online stores: How much do you think a South African dress would cost?

Now, many people usually think ‘locally made’ means ‘cheap’, which is not always the case.

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition will launch two online stores through South Africa’s national Buy Local campaign, Proudly South African (SA), on 1 July 2025 in Johannesburg.

The two online platforms to be launched are Shop Proudly SA and the Market Access Platform (MAP). Shop Proudly SA will serve as a business-to-consumer e-commerce platform, while MAP serves as a business-to-business portal.

Minister Parks Tau said the two platforms will help boost support for Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) and locally manufactured goods and services, create jobs and grow the resilience of our economy.

ALSO READ: How SMEs can leverage cross-border e-commerce opportunities

Why an online store?

“These platforms are meant to provide a seamless and centralised portal that will make it easier for consumers and procurement officers to source locally manufactured products and services and to meet their localisation targets.

“The e-commerce platforms will also enable local manufacturers to claw back some of the lost ground they have lost to cheaper imports,” he said.

More than 1700 South African-made products will be available on the platforms. “There will be something for everyone.”

Online shopping mall

Although the online store is only launching on 1 July, it is already up and running. It sells a variety of things, from furniture to clothes, groceries, books and more – it is like a mini shopping mall of small businesses in your hands.

Now, many people usually think ‘locally made’ means ‘cheap’, which is not always the case. On the online store, you can purchase dresses that cost R4000 per pair from local designers.

ALSO READ: Budget 2025: Is there hope for SMEs in SA?

When it comes to furniture, there is a coffee table that will set you back R10 000 and a three-seater couch that is worth R18 500. These prices are like those of already well-established brands such as @home, UFO and others.

MAP platform

Eustace Mashimbye, CEO of Proudly SA, said the MAP platform is a response to large corporations who have mentioned that they do not have access to locally made products. “Therefore, this pain point plugs the gap between corporates and suppliers.”

“MAP is a database of reliable, local manufacturers and service providers from which businesses that have undertaken to increase their uptake of local products and services can procure.

“In essence, the database serves as a source of local content and quality-vetted companies. Members of Proudly SA are automatically eligible to be enlisted on MAP as suppliers.

“Procurement officials from corporates (buyers) utilising MAP will be able to list their tender opportunities and be ‘match-made’ to listed suppliers in accordance with their own preferential procurement goals.”

NOW READ: Parks Tau details oversight framework for R100k Spaza Shop Support Fund