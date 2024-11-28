Black Friday: Must use tips for a smarter, safer shopping spree

Black Friday and the festive season are the biggest shopping events of the year, but consumers and busy retailers can become victims.

With spending top of mind on Black Friday, criminal activity tends to spike.Picture: iStock

With Black Friday just a few hours away, it’s a great time for deals, but it’s also a time when consumers need to be extra vigilant about security.

“Black Friday presents the perfect opportunity for cybercriminals to steal money, obtain data and gain access to corporate systems unnoticed. This also means gaining consumers’ personal information,” says Reza Joseph, ICT and Network Security Product Manager at Itec South Africa.

Joseph said for retailers, cyber criminality holds several threats, including phishing emails with fake deals and promotions which can ruin the business’ reputation with customers.

Criminal activity

With spending top of mind, criminal activity tends to spike.

Francois Wirth, Chief Information Office at BrightRock said Black Friday can bring a shopping haste that’s both exciting and overwhelming.

“While big discounts grab our attention, it’s easy to overlook hidden risks and opportunities,”

Wirth shared essential tips to help you get the best deals while keeping your data, finances, and peace of mind secure.

Avoid using public Wi-Fi when making payments

While it’s tempting to connect and check prices on the go, public Wi-Fi is a prime playground for hackers. They can intercept data and steal personal information like credit card numbers.

If you must connect, use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to keep your data encrypted. Or better yet, switch to mobile data for secure browsing.

Watch out for ‘Phantom’ Black Friday sites

Fake online stores multiply during Black Friday, designed to look like your favourite retailers. These sites aim to steal your credit card information and personal data. Avoid clicking links from promotional emails or pop-ups.

Instead, type the retailer’s website URL directly into your browser to ensure you’re on the official site.

Set up alerts for unauthorised transactions before you shop

Many banks allow you to set up SMS or app notifications for transactions on your account. Setting this up before the Black Friday rush can help you spot any suspicious activity immediately.

If a hacker manages to slip through, you’ll know in real-time and can act fast to minimise the damage.

Compare deals by using browser extensions

Exploring certain websites can help you compare prices and track deals but be selective. Some extensions require access to your browsing data, which could be a privacy risk.

Look for trusted, well-reviewed extensions, and turn them off when you’re done shopping.

Protect your data by opting out of ‘save my payment info’

Saving your credit card information for a quicker checkout might seem convenient, but it’s risky. Retailers aren’t immune to data breaches, and stored information could fall into the wrong hands.

Consider checking out as a guest or using a one-time virtual card number if your bank offers it. This keeps your main account details safe.

Set a ‘Power Hour’ for deal hunting to avoid spending burnout

With so many sales, it’s easy to lose track of time and overspend. Set a dedicated time – say, one hour – to hunt for your top deals. This will keep you focused and prevent decision fatigue, which can lead to impulsive spending on items you don’t need.

Factor in Cyber Monday for potentially better deals and lower risk

Many people think the best deals are on Black Friday, but Cyber Monday has its perks too, especially on tech items and online-only deals.

Plus, after the Black Friday rush, some stores replenish stock or even offer better discounts. Use Cyber Monday to pick up items you missed, with potentially fewer crowds (online and in-store) and a reduced risk of impulsive, on-the-spot purchases.

