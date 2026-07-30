Here’s how much eNCA’s parent company pays its lowest- and highest-paid employees

The highest-paid employee earns almost 194 times more than the lowest-paid worker.

The pay gap at eMedia has been laid bare for the first time, with the owner of news channel eNCA revealing that its highest-paid employee earns almost 194 times more than its lowest-paid worker. The disclosure marks the company’s first public account of its wage disparity under the Companies Act amendment, placing executive pay under greater scrutiny than ever before.

As of 22 May 2026, the Companies Act requires publicly listed and state-owned businesses to reveal how much they pay their lowest and highest-paid employees.

eMedia revealed in its 2026 remuneration report that the average pay of employees in the top 5% was 25.5 times higher than that of workers in the bottom 5%.

Lowest-paid employee

According to the report, the lowest-paid individual within the group earned R98 000 for the financial year, approximately R8 167 per month. The individual’s position within the group was not disclosed.

Apart from eNCA, eMedia owns e.tv, Openview, YFM, Media Film Service and Cape Town Film Studios, among others. The lowest-paid employee could come from any of these subsidiaries.

To determine the ratio, eMedia said: “A consistent employee population and remuneration measure were applied to ensure meaningful comparisons and avoid distortions from partial-year earnings or atypical remuneration arrangements.”

Executives’ payday

The group’s highest-paid employee is its CEO, Khalik Sherrif, who walked away with R19 million for the year. This includes a guaranteed salary of R7.8 million (approximately R650 500 per month), retirement and medical contributions of R607 000, and benefits worth R296 000.

Most of Sherrif’s remuneration came from a bonus worth R10.3 million.

The second highest-paid employee is eMedia’s CFO Antonio Sergio Lee, who received a total remuneration of R12.6 million for the year.

Lee’s package includes a guaranteed salary of R6.2 million (approximately R519 416 per month), retirement and medical contributions of R413 000, and benefits worth R254 000. He also received a bonus worth R5.7 million.

Average and median pay

According to the report, eMedia paid an average remuneration of R722 000, and a median remuneration of R491 000 per annum. The group said employees who joined or exited during the year, independent contractors, learners and interns receiving stipends were excluded to maintain comparability.

Eligible employee population includes permanent salaried employees and permanent wage earners employed for the full financial year under review.

“Total gross remuneration processed through the payroll was used for the analysis and includes all elements of employee remuneration. This comprises base salary, allowances, employer contributions to retirement funds, medical aid, group life cover, income security benefits, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and Skills Development Levy (SDL) contributions,” said eMedia.

“Where applicable, remuneration also includes STI and LTI payments, ensuring that the analysis reflects the total value of compensation and benefits provided to employees.”