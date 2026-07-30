Driver’s licence renewal extended – Here’s how long it will be valid for in the future

The validity period of licences for motorcycles and light motor vehicles has been doubled, but the law is yet to take effect.

Motorists with certain driver’s licences will have soon have longer intervals in between mandatory renewals.

Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced on Thursday that Cabinet had approved a new renewal cycle for motorcycle and light motor vehicle licences.

However, Ntshavheni stated that while the renewal extension had been approved, relevant legislation still needed to be updated.

Applicable for four codes

The minister outlined the plan in her weekly post-Cabinet meeting briefing.

“Cabinet approved the extension of the validity period of driving licences for codes A, A1, B and EB from five years to 10 years.

“The change aligns with international best practice, enhances administration efficiency, reduces the frequency of renewals for motorists and eases service demand pressures within the licencing system,” Ntshavheni stated.

Code A is applicable for motorcycles up to 125cc and code A1 is for motorcycles, tricycles or quadricycles above 125cc.

Code B is necessary for light motor vehicles below 3 500kg and code EB is for drivers pulling an articulated or rigid trailer.

“The 10-year renewal period will apply only to light motor vehicles. Heavy, commercial and public transport will remain subject to two or five-year renewal cycles, while professional driver’s permits will also remain on the two-year renewal,” said Ntshavheni.

The minister urged motorists to continue renewing their licences until new regulations were gazetted, but did not give an expected date.

“The implementation of the extended validity period requires legislative amendments, so motorists must therefore continue to renew expired driving licence cards until the new law takes effect,” Ntshavheni concluded.

‘Common sense’

Government could be forgoing millions of rands by extending the validity period, but saving individuals hundreds every five years.

Renewal fees range between R140 and R250 in different regions across the country, with government printing roughly three million driver’s licences annually based on 2022-23 and 2023-24 production figures.

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) have been championing a validity extension for several years.

“This decision is almost six years overdue, but it is a victory for motorists and for common sense.

“Government took far too long to act, despite having the evidence and the power to address this unnecessary administrative burden. We are nevertheless pleased that it has arrived at the right decision,” stated Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.