Here’s how South Africans can benefit from side hustles

'The skills gained from side hustles can make employees more versatile and valuable in their primary roles.'

The cost of living in South Africa has resulted in people choosing to get side hustles that they are passionate about or entrepreneurial ventures that run parallel to their primary jobs.

After some time, these side hustles start being more than an income boost, but a skill set enhancement, morale boost, and growth of one’s connections. they also lay a strong foundation for running a business full-time.

The 2024 Old Mutual Savings and Investment Monitor revealed that 57% of the South African working class are earning an income from additional jobs, or after-hour work.

Megan Dedekind, Area Manager at Business Partners Limited says the rise in extra jobs is driven by factors such as the need for extra money, and the desire for creative fulfilment that people’s primary jobs are not providing.

Side hustles must be embraced

Dedekind believes employees having side hustles is something that businesses need to embrace, provided there are rules of engagement in place.

She refers to how in the past employees were expected to dedicate themselves entirely to one company, this was often done at the expense of employees’ development and fulfilment.

“Today, side hustles are seen as a way to gain more control over one’s career and future, offering both financial security and personal satisfaction.”

Benefits of a side hustle

She believes the most significant benefit of side hustles is the boost they provide to employee morale. “Engaging in a side hustle allows employees to pursue their passions, which in turn can make them happier and more satisfied in their primary jobs.”

When employees feel fulfilled outside of work, the sense of achievement often spills over into their day-to-day responsibilities, leading to higher job satisfaction and productivity.

Dedekind adds that sometimes a side hustle is not just about making extra money, it is about creating a sense of balance and purpose.

“A side hustle can act as a creative outlet, helping employees to unwind and recharge. This emotional and mental refreshment can lead to better performance at their main job.”

A learning opportunity

These additional jobs also provide people with an opportunity to develop skills that are not required in their primary jobs.

She adds that it could be learning how to manage a small business, developing social media marketing skills, or creating a new product.

“The skills gained from side hustles can make employees more versatile and valuable in their primary roles.”

Dedekind says employers must know that an employee with a side hustle can bring a wealth of experience and skills that can directly be applied to their primary job.

Growing the company’s network

Another benefit for employers is employees can easily bring new business opportunities, or partnerships, growing the company’s connections.

“Furthermore, side hustles can create a sense of community among employees who share similar interests or entrepreneurial aspirations. This shared experience can foster camaraderie and teamwork, strengthening workplace culture.”

Open communication is key to ensure that these side hustles do not interfere with the employee’s primary responsibilities.

“Employers should encourage transparency and set clear expectations, rules and guidelines to ensure that these secondary ventures complement, rather than conflict with, the primary job.”

