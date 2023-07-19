SA’s ‘side hustle generation’: 3 reasons gigging is the next big thing and 5 reasons it’s not

By Vukosi Maluleke

Being your own boss has never been better.

The rise of online digital platforms has made it easy for “hustlers” to find work, and earn income – on their own terms!

South Africa’s 32.9% unemployment rate has forced people to explore alternative ways to make a decent living outside their traditional 9 to 5.

Whether full-time or as a side hustle, the gig economy presents infinite lucrative opportunities – if you can find your drive and build your own foundation.

What is the gig economy?

The ‘gig’ economy is a labour market consisting of freelance work and short-term job contracts.

Although shot-term work or “piece-jobs” have always existed, the rise of digital platforms has made it much easier for “hustlers” to secure gigs, as they’re conveniently connected to clients online from the comfort of their own home.

National Debt Advisors CEO, Charnel Collins told The Citizen South Africa’s gig economy is thriving, and freelancers are taking advantage of jobs opportunities to cope with rising living costs.

Collins says the side hustle trend has already started to alleviate some of the stresses of unemployment, with 3.9 million South Africans already participating in the gig economy.

Is ‘gigging’ the next big thing?

While some may still prefer working 9 – 5, guaranteeing a stable income and benefits, others have found a new ‘vibration’ in the work-life balance offered by flexible working hours and the freedom to pick and choose gigs.

Benefits of hustling

Work / Life balance – flexible working hours.

Own boss – setting your own schedule and targets without having to report to anyone.

You can work from anywhere in the world!

The downside

No employment benefits – medical aid, pension fund are some of the benefits you won’t get from freelancing.

Dry seasons – no guaranteed income, making it challenging to keep up with monthly bills.

Limited jobs – increased competition, so you have to consistently innovate.

Load shedding – SA’s energy crisis poses a challenge to those who work from home, especially during those four-hour dark days!

Having to stay self-motivated – if you can’t master self-discipline, you might mot be able to deliver on time and retain clients.

Release your hustle

Looking to join the side hustle generation, or make your hustle a full-time source of income? Here are some useful tips from Collins.

Embrace continuous learning: learn new skills to stay relevant and keep up with industry trends. There’s a wealth of information available online, as well as mentorship programmes.

Diversity your skills: gain experience and acquire skills in multiple applications to increase your marketability and broaden your access to more gigs.

Cultivate independence and teamwork: develop the ability to work independently and be adaptable to working as part of a virtual team. Collaboration and effective communication are vital in the gig economy.

Be proactive and assertive: seek out opportunities, pitch your services to potential clients and negotiate fair pay rates for your work.

Build your personal brand : Self-promotion is crucial in the gig economy. Create a professional online presence, showcase your skills and market yourself effectively to attract new clients.

Manage your finances wisely: budget wisely, save for emergencies and avoid unnecessary debt.