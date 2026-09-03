How Huletts is building skills in rural communities

Tongaat Hulett has long recognised the importance of skills development and youth development in the rural communities where it operates.

For rural communities where agriculture remains an important source of livelihoods and economic activity, investing in young people is also an investment in the future of the industry.

Tongaat Hulett has long recognised the importance of skills development and youth development in the rural communities where it operates. Through its bursary programme at Owen Sithole Agricultural College, the company has invested in the education, training and practical development of more than 80 young people from sugarcane-growing communities.

Nondumiso Mthembu: Based at Darnall Mill (Extension Officer)

The initiative forms part of Tongaat Hulett’s broader socio-economic development strategy and is closely aligned with its sugarcane development programmes. By supporting young people with academic potential and financial need, the programme aims to develop agricultural expertise, strengthen human capital and create meaningful career opportunities within the sector.

But the investment extends beyond funding a qualification.

Beauty Mwelase: Based at Felixton Mill (Extension Officer)

Students are selected based on academic merit, their connection to sugarcane-growing communities and demonstrated financial need. Over the past nine years, bursary recipients have also gained valuable workplace exposure through Tongaat Hulett’s Work Integrated Learning Programme, giving them the opportunity to apply their academic knowledge in practical environments.

Tongaat Hulett has further supported Owen Sithole Agricultural College in its vision of becoming a Centre of Excellence in Sugarcane Agriculture and Agro-Processing, helping to strengthen the quality of agricultural education available to future industry professionals.

Sboniso Nkalane: Amatikulu Mill (Electrician)

For graduates, the pathway can continue beyond their studies. Tongaat Hulett has partnered with AgriSETA to secure funding for graduate placements, enabling young people to continue developing their skills while contributing to the agricultural sector.

The company has also expanded its focus to trade skills and artisan development. Trade testing and artisan training programmes are designed to equip participants with skills that are currently scarce in the job market, including electrical work, fitting and turning, millwright and instrumentation.

Candidates are recruited from local rural communities and enter three-year apprenticeship programmes within Tongaat Hulett’s operations. Alongside theoretical learning through KwaShukela Training Centre, participants receive on-the-job training, mentorship and guidance from experienced professionals. They are also equipped with the relevant trade toolbox and placed in paid roles for the duration of their training.

This practical approach helps ensure that skills development translates into real workplace experience and employment opportunities.

The impact is also visible within Tongaat Hulett’s own operations. Former bursary recipients who successfully complete their training and demonstrate the required practical skills, knowledge and values have gone on to take up roles within the business, including extension officer positions.

These professionals work directly with growers, including small-scale and land reform growers, providing technical support and cane quality expertise. Their practical training and understanding of the industry strengthen extension services, support operational efficiency and expand the pool of knowledge across the sugarcane value chain.

Partnerships with sugarcane farmer organisations, landowners, cooperatives and communal property trusts further support these development efforts, helping extend access to education and training in rural communities.

Ultimately, the investment is about more than developing individual careers. By creating opportunities for young people, building practical skills and strengthening the agricultural workforce, Tongaat Hulett is contributing to the long-term resilience of growers, rural communities and South Africa’s sugarcane industry. Investing in young people today helps build the agricultural leaders of tomorrow.

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