How your resignation will have a lasting impact

People remember how you left more than how you performed day-to-day.

How an employee’s resignation sounds is very important, as this can make or break one’s career. Resignations are more than a formality; they can be a defining moment in a professional’s career.

Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer, says there has been an increase in people who resign impulsively, throwing caution to the wind. Yet, in today’s interconnected world, professionals should exercise greater care than ever when exiting a role.

“The temptation to blow up on the way out is increasingly common, as most people are facing unprecedented pressures from all sides. Many resignations occur in emotionally charged moments, often when unresolved frustrations – whether with management, workload, or culture – bubble to the surface.”

ALSO READ: Workplace bullying: How to respond effectively

Venting in your resignation is not helpful

She adds that while venting grievances or storming out in a blaze of glory might feel cathartic, it’s a self-defeating move which will severely impact future options.

“Emotional outbursts during resignation can torch bridges, damage your professional reputation, and limit future opportunities in ways that are hard to repair. Your reason for leaving, whether it is burnout, a better offer, or a career pivot, is less significant than the way you leave,” says Naidoo.

“Choosing professionalism over impulsivity will ensure you leave behind a positive legacy, and don’t firmly shut any doors on which you may need to knock again in future.”

Burning bridges in a resignation is harmful

Naidoo says there are two reasons why burning bridges today are even more harmful than in the past. The first is that the world is now much more interconnected, and the second is the talent search mechanism called back-channelling.

“Candidates are very aware that hiring managers will likely conduct a social media scan during the recruitment process. During this process, they will sometimes find links with former managers and colleagues known to them, and possibly reach out for an informal, ‘back channel’ check,” she adds.

“It is these conversations with former colleagues, managers, clients, suppliers or service providers, the people who show up on your online footprint and who can share candid insights about your tenure and how you left, which can carry weight in recruitment decisions.”

ALSO READ: Can you get fired for being racist? Here is what employers and employees need to know

The exit interview

She says employees need to be careful of exit interviews, as they are often seen as a chance to set the record straight.

“Constructive feedback regarding processes or procedures is fine, but exit interviews are not to be confused with a session on a therapist’s couch, or the chance for brutal honesty about your experience with the company.”

Naidoo warns that these conversations are not the place for personal vendettas or emotional unloading, but rather for constructive, process-oriented feedback that might benefit the organisation.

“For example, suggesting improvements to workflows or communication shows maturity and leaves a positive impression. Personal attacks or airing grievances, on the other hand, rarely lead to change and will most likely just reflect poorly on the departing employee.”

Leave with grace

She highlights that people remember how one left more than how they performed day to day.

“A graceful exit reinforces your integrity (also in your own mind) and strengthens your professional network for the long haul. It’s a moment to showcase emotional intelligence and foresight. A professional resignation is about more than keeping the peace; it is about protecting your future.

“In a networked world where reputations travel fast, leaving well is a strategic investment in your career mobility. It preserves relationships, safeguards opportunities, and demonstrates that you value integrity over fleeting emotions.

“Whether you’re moving on to a dream job or escaping a toxic workplace, how you exit defines how you’ll be remembered. It is therefore important to choose wisely, as your next opportunity – or even one decade from now, may depend on it.”

NOW READ: Five money moves for working retirees