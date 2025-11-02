Five money moves for working retirees

Whatever the reason, today’s retirees are far from slowing down as they work, mentor and build. Some need the money, others do it for fun.

It is nothing new these days to see people work past what used to be considered retiring age. When people retire at 60 these days, they are not ready to sit around all day, thanks to good healthcare. Many retirees then decide to keep working either because they cannot afford to retire or because they still enjoy working.

Brett Caminsky, finance director at Atlas, says it is clear that retirement is no longer the final curtain but the start of a powerful second act.

“With rising living costs, longer life expectancy and evolving career paths, many South Africans are embracing what is known as “unretirement”, a phase where individuals over 60 continue to earn, contribute and shape their futures with purpose.”

According to recent FNB insights, nearly nine in 10 South Africans under 60 plan to keep working in some capacity beyond traditional retirement and for good reason. According to Statistics SA’s 2025 mid-year estimates, life expectancy increased to 64 years for men and 69 for women, 12 years more than at the start of the century and proof that older South Africans are not just living longer but doing so actively and ambitiously.

Number of working retirees keep increasing

Caminsky agrees that the number of working retirees are on the increase and are important participants in the economy.

“The working retiree has decades of experience which is their strongest asset. This group is not retreating, they are still earning, building and mentoring the next generation at home and in the workplace, while still contributing to economic growth.”

He advises working retirees to seize the opportunity in this new chapter.

“If you are still earning, this new season is an opportunity to be more strategic about your money. Many people of retirement age no longer have to worry about paying school fees or supporting children but are still faced with ongoing living costs.

“Therefore, it pays to be savvy about money management. Whether you are powering a passion project, covering household costs, or investing in your legacy, there are five smart money moves for older South Africans who are far from finished,” says Caminsky.

Know the why behind the buy

Before taking on any financial product, loan, credit or investment, be clear about your reason.

Are you upgrading your home, helping a grandchild with a school trip or paying for a medical expense?

A defined purpose gives every rand direction and makes sure credit is a stepping stone, not a stumbling block.

Leverage your financial history

You have decades of experience managing money, capitalise on that and use it! Take stock of your income (pension, side gig or rental), monthly expenses and existing savings.

This is not just budgeting; it is building a case for your financial credibility, whether for your own peace of mind or when speaking to a lender. A clean financial track record shows lenders you are a low-risk, high-trust customer.

Choose the right tool and match the product to the plan

From microloans for short-term needs to structured loans for renovations, the right financial tool saves time, money and stress.

Understand the terms, repayment schedule and total cost before signing anything. Remember that not all credit is bad and regulated credit can be a powerful enabler.

Build your safety net and be ready for the unexpected

Even the best-laid plans can hit a bump: a medical bill, burst geyser or family emergency. If possible, create a small emergency fund or keep a line of credit open with a trusted, regulated provider.

Being financially prepared reduces stress and increases confidence. Life expectancy is increasing and longer lives mean more opportunities but also more curveballs. Preparation is peace of mind.

Work with ethical, registered lenders

Avoid unregulated mashonisas or shady online lenders. These exploitative setups often trap borrowers with high interest rates, hidden fees and unethical practices.

Always check if your lender is registered with the National Credit Regulator (NCR). A regulated microlender must be transparent, fair and compliant with the National Credit Act.